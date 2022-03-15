A state-of-the-art new high school is currently under construction on the southside of Owatonna, with all the bells and whistles expected to elevate public education in the district.
While a lot of "new" will be accompanying the facility, the faculty at the Owatonna High School was surprised to learn that little to no equipment currently in their metal and manufacturing shops will be coming with them. According to Mitch Dinse, the advanced woodworking and construction technology teacher, this is because the equipment is so out of date that it wouldn't supply the best education for students who may be interested in that specific career field post graduation.
So what does the district do to ensure the new building going up won't remain empty on the shop room floors?
The Owatonna School District is partnering with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Riverland Community College to form the Owatonna Learn to Earn Coalition with the hopes of gaining grant money to assist the city and region in expanding, attracting and retaining a talented workforce.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said at Monday’s School Board meeting he has been working closely with State Sen. John Jasinski and State Rep. John Petersburg to introduce a bill relating to economic development that could bring $1 million for the fiscal year of 2023, with the direct intent to add mechatronic equipment at both the new high school and Riverland Campus. Mechatronics encompasses several disciplines in the engineering field with a focus on electrical and mechanical systems, including robotics, electronics, computer systems and product engineering.
Chamber President Brad Meier says there are three key components to the bill that awaits a hearing in the Minnesota House and Senate. The first will be $20,000 to be allocated to conduct a needs assessment to determine the current and future workforce needs of the area.
“We need the environmental scan because it is important to understand the needs here as we try to beef up the presence of higher education in Owatonna,” Meier said.
Secondly, $900,000 will be used to develop learning spaces with modern equipment and support services for students within the career pathways program. Of those funds, $306,000 would be allocated to the new Owatonna High School’s industrial technology classrooms, and the remaining $594,000 would be allocated to the Riverland Campus to outfit the buildings and students with the equipment needed for the automation, robotics engineering and advanced manufacturing.
Finally, $80,000 would be used to create "learn and earn" opportunities for students and employers by offering tuition reimbursement and scholarships. This would include part-time work that considers school schedules for employers who agree to continue the student's education while working at the respective business.
Bill timeline
According to Jasinski, a hearing has been scheduled for March 23 in the State Senate. He said he has seen solid backing from his fellow senators, however, he expressed concerns on the House side as Petersburg appears to be in the minority. Because of this, Jasinski says he is unsure of how the readings will proceed.
The two bills are considered companion bills, meaning they are similar or identical legislation for both the House and the Senate and are introduced at the same time. Once they are introduced, the bill has to receive three readings on the floor of each body before it can be passed.
Jasinski said there are other ideas in the works to push this bill through one way or another, but added he is unable to speak to the specifics at this time.
“I think it is important to compliment Brad and Jeff and several business owners who have been involved in getting this program going,” Jasinski said. “Having this pass is a big priority. I believe it’s important to Owatonna to have access to this equipment for both students and employers in the area to keep the workforce and economy strong.”
According to Meier, if the bill is passed and the grant money is awarded, it will be given to the Chamber Foundation to serve as the executor, meaning it will be the body responsible for distributing the funds to the respective projects.
“This is a community effort,” Meier said. “There have been many entities involved in the process so far, and we are optimistic that it will continue through the process.”