Hard work, intensity and deeply rooted support for those around him – that is how Dylan Lauwers lived his life both on and off the soccer field.
Dylan began playing soccer at age 5, enrolling in the Owatonna Parks and Recreation program as soon as he became eligible. The game took ahold of the young athlete and for a solid decade he put everything he had into the sport that transcended into his everyday life. He was the left wing that worked just as hard on his attack as he did on defensive support. He took pride in what his team accomplished and carried that pride and representation wherever he went.
Dylan died unexpectedly on April 13. He was 15.
As his family discussed Dylan’s dedication and love for soccer, they reminisced about how much he took the lessons he learned on the field to heart.
“He was like that in all areas of his life – hardworking, constant service to others, he would always be there to help someone if they needed it,” said Dylan’s father, Brian Lauwers. “We are definitely very proud of him.”
Following Dylan’s death, his parents and two older siblings, Felicia and Brice, agreed immediately that they needed to continue sharing the love Dylan had for both soccer and the people around him with the community. Felicia launched a GoFundMe the following day in an effort to memorialize the boy who truly loved the game.
Within a week, the memorial fund has surpassed $18,000.
“It has been amazing,” Brian said. “It kind of was breath-taking for us to see this outpouring of love for Dylan from our family, friends and the community.”
Dylan’s mother, Kim Lauwers, said the effort has already helped her youngest son’s legacy live on.
“I know the [fundraiser] has helped his friends, too, as they watched it grow,” Kim said. “I think it gave them this glimmer of hope to know Dylan is being remembered.”
It is without question that the Lauwers plan to find a place to give back to the soccer community as a way to memorialize Dylan. Though they aren’t completely sure where the money will go yet, they have kicked around a few ideas that they know Dylan would approve of. One of the first ideas that comes to the forefront is replacing the nets at the Wilson Elementary School fields, where Dylan often practiced both with his teams and on his own time with friends.
“We want to make sure children have a place to go to be together and enjoy playing soccer like Dylan did,” said Kim.
Regardless of where the money ultimately goes, the family agreed it feels right to direct toward the local soccer community – the place they believe made Dylan who he was. Jason Kraus, who coached Dylan for a handful of years, said the young athlete’s infectious smile and positive attitude made him a joy to coach and watch grow as a player.
“He would always say, ‘Where do you need me, I’ll go there,’” Jason said. “Dylan may not have been the biggest or the strongest or the fastest kid on the field, but he was always one of the most skilled. He put in a lot of time and heart into the game and I think this is a great way to keep his spirit alive.”
Jason said being a solid, team unit was always a priority for his teams and that Dylan was consistently one of the leaders who lived by that mentality. Brian and Kim agreed that Dylan was just naturally a team player in all areas of life.
“Soccer in Owatonna is like one big family and the coaches have really helped develop these boys into good young men,” Brian said. “They really stressed to them the importance of representing yourself, your family, your team and your community in a positive manner at all times. They learned to lookout for their teammates and support one another as they face challenges both on and off the field.”