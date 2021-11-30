Despite how the leaders of Steele County may personally feel, their hands were tied Tuesday when the commissioners agreed to adopt a mandatory vaccination policy for a specific group of employees.
Come Monday, all employees at Steele County Public Health must have either begun their COVID-19 vaccination process or have had a medical or religious exemptions approved. If they fail to do either, they will be immediately placed on unpaid leave and be at risk for termination.
The policy is to comply with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, vaccination mandate that states all staff employed at Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers and suppliers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, of have received an approved exemption or deferral by that date.
During a special Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously approved the policy, but some of them made it clear they were not happy about it.
"I am in favor of vaccines, but the way this has been handled by CMS is totally inappropriate," said Commissioner Greg Krueger. "I don't think they gave the counties enough time, and as far as I know, they are still asking for public comment on it. It is ludicrous that we have to vote on something — basically forced to vote on it — without being given everything first."
Krueger said, most importantly, he feels sorry for the employees with Steele County Public Health that will be impacted by this mandate. Commissioner Jim Abbe agreed, adding it doesn't feel right to be forcing county employees to make a decision between their personal beliefs and their careers.
"It is ridiculous that the government is forcing this unconditional mandate, and that it is the same government that has been standing up for the last 20 months talking about how these are our valued, frontline workers — our heroes," Abbe said. "It puts all the people involved in a very tough spot … it just doesn't compute in my mind. I'm not an anti-vaxxer and I'm not against vaccines, but I don't think we should be forcing people to make choices like this. My concern is what's next?"
According to Human Resources Director Julie Johnson, there are 36 employees at Public Health that will have to abide by this mandate, as well as one contracted provider who will also be impacted.
Policy details
In the policy adopted by the county, staff members subject to the mandate, who do not show proof of vaccine statues and/or decline vaccination by Dec. 6, will be placed on an unpaid leave and will not be able to perform any job duties until they show proof of being "fully vaccinated." Employees will not be allowed to use sick or vacation time while on this unpaid leave and will be subject to the progressive discipline process, up to and including termination.
Though it was not discussed whether the county will move forward with terminating employees who do not comply with the mandate, the policy does state if an unvaccinated staff member later becomes fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provides proof to Human Resources, they will be able to return from unpaid leave and return to work.
Employees may request an exemption from the mandatory vaccination policy if the vaccine is medically contraindicated for them or medical necessity requires a delay in vaccination. Request for a medical exemption must be signed and dated by a licensed practitioner.
Exemptions can also be requested if there is a conflict with a "sincerely held" religious belief, practice or observance. Human Resources has a form to provide employees who wish to seek a religious exemption, which will then be determined by administration if it is an eligible exemption. Questions on the form include the specific nature of the objection to the vaccine, if the vaccine would "burden your religious exercise," how long the applicant has held the specific religious belief, whether the applicant has received other vaccines as an adult, and if the religious objection is to the use of all vaccines.
The form explicitly states any objections to the COVID-19 vaccinations that are based on non-religious reasons, including "personal preferences or non-religious concerns about the vaccine," do not qualify for an exemption.
Requests for exemptions must be initiated by the employee and approved by human resources by Friday.