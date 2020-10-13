An Owatonna man who allegedly strangled a woman and prevented her from calling 911 has been formally charged in State District Court.
Ralph Wayne Clark, 29, was charged Thursday with domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. He is also being charged with interfering with a 911 call, a gross misdemeanor, and misdemeanor-level domestic assault in relation to the incident that allegedly took place on Aug. 16, according to court records.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Owatonna Police Department responded to a residence in the city at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 16 for a report of a physical domestic. Dispatch had advised the responding officer that the caller was losing consciousness and the door was unlocked. The officer found the victim lying on the floor and unresponsive at first, according to the complaint. The officer noted that when the victim began speaking her breathing and speech were labored.
The victim gave the officer a statement that following a verbal argument with Clark, he became physical toward the victim, including stomping on her stomach and ribs and pressing his forearm against her throat. The victim said she was able to de-escalate the situation by agreeing to go to sleep, but when she tried to dial 911, Clark smashed the phone against the counter before leaving the residence, according to the complaint.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
Over the last couple years, the severity of strangulation in domestic situation has become more recognized by domestic abuse survivor advocates around the globe. In 2018, the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention – a program of the Alliance for HOPE International, released data that showed the long-term consequences of strangulation. Psychological injuries listed include post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, memory problems and psychosis, while physical problems include delayed fatality. According to the institute, death can occur days or weeks after the attack due to carotid artery dissection and respiratory complications such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and the risk of blood clots traveling to the brain – or embolization.
Clark’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.
In other court news, Rachel Ayhor Chol Thuch, 30, of Owatonna has been charged with felony-level second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor-level domestic assault in relation to an incident that occurred on Oct. 8. According to the criminal complaint, Thuch hit a female victim over the head with a board and scratched a male victim who tried breaking up the fight. The female victim was transported to the Owatonna Hospital for evaluation. Bail for Thuch was set at $25,000, and Thuch posted a non-cash bond on Tuesday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
The court has also issued a warrant for Jonelle Suezette Hill, 39, of Owatonna on the charge of escape from custody, a felony. According to the criminal complaint, Hill had been furloughed from the Steele County Detention Center on Sept. 22 to an inpatient treatment center. After being discharged from the center on Oct. 6, Hill did not report back to jail and her whereabouts are currently unknown by her probation officer, the complaint states.