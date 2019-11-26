Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of snow and windy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.