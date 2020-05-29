“They’ve missed each other, they’ve just really missed each other,” said English teacher Jessica Wagner, looking out the tailgate of her minivan at the staff of the Owatonna High School newspaper.
Spread throughout the small visitor lot along the school tennis courts, the Magnet’s editors, writers, photographers and designers talked and laughed with each other for almost an hour — ignoring the rain as it began picking up late Wednesday afternoon. Sporting “OHS Magnet”-branded face coverings, the crew had a lot to celebrate despite the ongoing pandemic.
For the sixth year in a row, the publication has been named a distinguished site by School Newspapers Online, or SNO, which hosts the Magnet’s webpage along with nearly 2,500 other high school news sites nationwide.
“It’s a national recognition from the newspaper site that we use,” added senior editor Nicole Skalicky. “There are less than 100 newspapers that get it every year.”
To earn the distinction, publications must receive badges from SNO in six different categories: continuous coverage, site excellence, story page excellence, excellence in writing, multimedia excellence and audience engagement.
According to Wagner, SNO evaluates submissions and awards badges between October and April of every year. Schools were given an extra month to complete the process this spring due to the pandemic, which gave the Magnet a little more time to submit in all six categories.
“We were at five badges in early April,” she said. “Multimedia was harder for us, because that entire badge was done during quarantine. We had some podcasts that were taped previously, but then edited at home, and we had two videos made during the time in quarantine.”
In a series of three podcasts, Magnet reporters talked with a fellow student as well as science teacher Jeff Williams to discuss COVID-19 as it began to spread throughout Minnesota. In covering the pandemic, Skalicky said the paper’s staff wanted to hone in on local angles.
“We didn’t want to cover a lot of the stuff that bigger news outlets would be covering, because it would just be repetitive,” she said. “We wanted to do things in the community and people were always keeping an eye out for new stories.”
Working remotely over the last couple months, fellow editor Emily Maine said the group has been using a shared Google Document as a pitch sheet. Students write down their name and ideas, then all three editors hop on a call to distribute stories. “We spend an hour or two dividing them out based on our sections — we all just took a third of the writers during quarantine,” said Maine.
Skalicky added that she’s proud of the staff for continuing to put out roughly the same number of stories as they were before distance learning. Apart from the writing and editing process, Wagner added that her staff’s ability to find leads is another thing that has helped them get recognized as a distinguished site year after year.
“Our coverage was good — we went to all the things,” she laughed. “I feel the kids do a very good job of finding stories of Owatonna High School, and they pitch all the story ideas. They do all the news and I’ve had strong leaders that have made it really easy for me to just let them go with it.”
Wagner added that a common pitfall is to focus solely on sports stories, adding that Magnet staff has tried to cultivate a good balance of game coverage, hard news, and arts and entertainment features. Both Maine and Skalicky said one of the stories they are most proud of this year is a one-year reflection on the racist social media posts that circulated at the school in February 2019.
The first installment in that three-part series also garnered a “Best of SNO” award, becoming one of 3,500 stories reprinted on the SNO website out of over 20,000 submissions.
“Right after it happened, we tried to stay away from covering it too much and we let it simmer. We didn’t want to focus on what happened, but we wanted to make sure we got a chance to cover how we’d changed and the positive things that had come out of it,” said Skalicky. Maine also praised reporter Ashwini Manokar for her work on the series, adding that the senior has received multiple “Best of SNO” recognitions throughout her Magnet career.
Typically, in recognition of the distinguished site award, Wagner said the whole group would come together in the newsroom and spend a day eating cake and celebrating. Although the get-together was abridged due to the pandemic, she still had ice cream on hand, which she passed out through the back of her minivan along with what she called “swag bags.” These included OHS Magnet hats, face coverings and a group photo of this year’s team.