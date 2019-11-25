BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Sgt. Mark Lang wasn’t given all the information when asked to attend the Nov. 12 Blooming Prairie City Council meeting. Brought to City Hall under false pretenses, the longtime officer was then surprised with an award in honor of his 20 years of service in the Blooming Prairie Police Department.
“When I arrived, my family was there and they presented me with a commendation pin and a certificate,” said Lang, who technically celebrated his two-decade mark with the force in September.
Blooming Prairie Police Chief Greg Skillestad said he wanted to recognize his “right-hand man” because it’s an opportunity to celebrate an officer, as well as to mark an anniversary that isn’t all too common in their chosen field.
“People in law enforcement usually bounce around from agency to agency to move up and try different things,” Skillestad noted. “Twenty years in one agency is a huge deal on its own.”
At this point, Lang said he has the longest tenure of all his colleagues on the force. He explained that he was simply in the right place at the right time when he took a part-time job with the department in 1999 and that, over the years, he was provided with plenty of chances to grow.
“I was given the opportunity to take on more responsibilities. I’ve had a canine throughout my career and I’ve been on our tactical team. I’ve just been offered more responsibility and eventually I was promoted to sergeant,” he explained.
In his time with the department, Skillestad said Lang has played a big role in shaping both the department’s former K-9 unit and its current bike patrol initiative. Although the force no longer has a dog on staff, Skillestad said it was a huge benefit to Blooming Prairie — one made possible by Lang’s dedication of both time and resources, which included housing the animal.
“It’s a huge responsibility, you’re adopting a family member, and then there’s training that goes with it,” said Skillestad, adding, “Lang is always accountable. He’s always available.”
A few years back, Lang also took the initiative to develop the city’s bike patrol program as a way to help officers have more face-to-face interactions with residents — especially some of the city’s youngest citizens.
“It makes you more approachable,” he explained. “It’s something that provides opportunities to … be seen as more of a person and not a police officer in a squad car.” Skillestad added that being out on bikes allows officers to engage directly with kids and teens on safety and traffic laws.
In addition to the programs that Lang has helped run, Skillestad said the sergeant’s years of experience have made him a vital second-in-command. The chief himself has been in Blooming Prairie for five years, but has worked in law enforcement for over two decades, as well.
“He’s one that I can rely on, not only for working, but for having the knowledge and assisting me as chief. I can always refer to him if there are any questions or anything that comes up and he typically has the answer,” said Skillestad.
While Lang has moved up the ranks throughout the course of his career, he noted that much of his day-to-day work is still responding to radio calls and going out on patrol. However, with the promotion to sergeant, he added that he has taken on some additional administrative duties and now does a fair share of training within the force, as well.
Lang said that part of the reason he enjoys being an instructor with the department is the ability it’s given him to share some of his more old-school ways, while also learning newer techniques and ideas through teaching and working with newer officers.
“It’s nice to be able to take some of the younger guys and give them multiple views,” he explained.
After two decades with the department, Lang said one of the main things he’s learned is the tight-knit nature of the Blooming Prairie community — which he noted makes his job that much easier.
“I’ve been fortunate over the 20 years to work with and meet a lot of great people. It’s been fun,” he explained. “I’ve seen kids go from birth to college at this point in my career, and it’s been neat watching people grow and evolve.”
With nearly a quarter-century down, both Lang and Skillestad said they’re looking forward to what’s ahead.
“I appreciate the opportunity I got 20 years ago and I’m excited to continue my time on the force,” said Lang.