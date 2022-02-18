An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer following being arrested for suspected drunken driving.
Jonathan Dean Grunhovd, 32, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with one count of fourth-degree assault to a peace office, a felony. He is also facing gross misdemeanor charges for second-degree DWI, third-degree DWI and obstructing the legal process, as well as misdemeanor charges for violating the open bottle law, possessing more than 1.4 grams of marijuana inside a motor vehicle and careless driving.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to the intersection of County Road 45 South and Highway 14 for a vehicle crash. Police located a vehicle on the north side of the intersection in the west side of the road’s ditch, and bystanders reportedly told police it was the only vehicle involved and the driver was still in the driver’s seat. Police identified the driver as Grunhovd and immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, according to court documents.
Emergency medical services evaluated Grunhovd at the vehicle and found he was OK to walk up to the ambulance, according to the report. Witnesses allegedly told police the saw Grunhovd speed up the off ramp from Highway 14 West, swerving all over the road, driving through the stop sign and launching into the opposing lane of traffic and into the ditch, taking out a road sign. One witness reportedly said they had to swerve out of the way to avoid being rear ended by Grunhovd.
An officer reportedly administered standardized field sobriety tests and attempted to get a preliminary breath test completed, but Grunhovd stopped talking and stopped answering the officer’s questions. According to court documents, Grunhovd was then placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and transported to the Owatonna Hospital by Mayo Ambulance for evaluation. A search warrant was drafted for a DWI blood draw, but Grunhovd allegedly was uncooperative, argumentative and kept asking the same questions as the phlebotomist attempted to take the sample.
According to the complaint, Grunhovd tried to leave and the officer attempted to stop him by grabbing his arm and shoulders. Grunhovd then reportedly swung his left arm with a closed fist and struck the officer several times across the face. Grunhovd also pushed the officer against the back table, causing the back of the officer’s head to strike the edge of the table, according to the report. The officer allegedly took Grunhovd to the ground and deployed his taser twice. With assistance from Allina security, Grunhovd was placed into the hospital bed and the staff used soft restraints to control him, according to court documents.
The officer involved in the altercation was reportedly checked into the hospital to be seen for a head injury as he said he had pain on his face and neck, felt dizzy and had fuzzy vision.
An inventory search of Grunhovd’s vehicle was conducted, and officers allegedly located an empty liquor bottle and multiple empty beer cans within reach of the driver’s seat, as well as 4.4 grams of marijuana in the center counsel.
Grunhovd was previously convicted of a misdemeanor DWI in 2019 in Steele County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 18.