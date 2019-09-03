STEELE COUNTY — Summer vacation has officially ended for most all students in Steele County as high schools in the area school districts resumed classes on Tuesday.
Elementary students in Owatonna and Medford have until Thursday before they return to school, but projected enrollment numbers are showing all four districts within Steele County to be on par for their enrollment numbers.
Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch stated that first-day enrollment for the Awesome Blossoms was at 794 students districtwide — about 40 students more than the previous school year.
“We graduated a pretty small senior class last year and brought in a large kindergarten class, so we knew that was coming,” Staloch said. “We will have a few student in and out throughout the year, but it’s usually not a significant number. We really get most of our kids at the beginning of the year or lose them at the end.”
Though the Owatonna elementary schools have yet to kick off the year, the school district has already prepared for their own inflation of kindergartners expected to come its way.
“We knew that we would be getting a few more kindergartners than originally expected, so we added a fifth section of kindergarten at McKinley,” explained Amanda Heilman, the director of finance and operations for Owatonna Public Schools, stating that the K-5 enrollment currently sits at 2,102 students. “It makes everything a lot smoother when we can plan ahead of time and make sure that we are staffed accordingly.”
On the first day back to school, Owatonna High School had an enrollment of 1,531 students — only about a dozen fewer than the previous year. Owatonna Middle School, which welcomed students back Wednesday morning, had an enrollment of 1,136 students. The Alternative Learning Center for the district welcomed 74 students back to school. Heilman said that both those schools are exactly where they were projected to be last spring.
Medford High School, which is grades 7-12, saw a slight bump in enrollment with 445 students on Tuesday, 21 more than the previous school year. Superintendent Mark Ristau said that the current enrollment for the elementary school is at 494, also seeing a 22-student increase.
“We graduated a very small senior class, so we knew a bump was coming,” Ristau added.
While classes don’t officially start for the Medford Elementary School until Thursday, Ristau said that Tuesday and Wednesday were slated to be devoted to back-to-school conferences. During those two days, the students are able to meet their teachers, take their school photos, and have their vision and hearing screening completed.
“It covers a lot of those odds and ends things that can really disrupt a school day,” Ristau said. “Normally these would be done in October and November where we would randomly have to pull students out of class.”
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NRHEG) school district reported 877 students enrolled district wide for the 2019-2020 school year. They did not have the numbers of last year available, but stated the number is on par with their average.