A St. Paul man has been formally charged in relation to years of sexual abuse that occurred more than 15 years ago, according to court documents.
Jerrold Frank Learn, 58, was charged Friday in Steele County court with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 16 and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, all felonies. According to court records, Learn had a significant relationship to the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department was contacted last June by an adult female reporting that she had been sexually abused as a child. Based on the victim’s statement, Learn sexually abused her in 2001 when she was 7 in Dakota County and two years later in Steele County. Police confirmed a report from 2003, which lists a probation violation for the 2001 criminal sexual conduct case.
The victim said Learn began abusing her again in 2004 when she was 10 and that it continued for about three years. The abuse occurred at the victim’s home in Owatonna and involved Learn touching the victim underneath her clothing and forcing her to touch his genitals underneath his clothing, according to the report.
The victim told police she hadn't wanted to report the incident until recently.
Learn was convicted in 2001 in Dakota County of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with an underage victim. In that case, Learn pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 15 years supervised probation. Court records list the conviction as a “serious felony.”
Learn’s initial appearance in court for the new charges is scheduled for March 29.