Local legislators are expressing mixed feelings over the final results of the 2021 Minnesota legislative session.
The divided Legislature passed the last bits of a $52 billion, two-year budget bill early Thursday, averting a partial state government shutdown. Gov. Tim Walz personally delivered the last piece of legislation, the K-12 education funding bill, to Secretary of State Steve Simon Wednesday evening to make its enactment official, and signed three other budget bills. The tax bill didn’t need to pass before the old budget ran out late Wednesday, which gave lawmakers time to extend the debate into the early hours Thursday.
The Democratic-controlled House passed the tax bill 69-55 after a long, partisan fight over the details of unwinding the governor’s emergency powers. The Republican-led Senate approved the bill 54-11 a few hours later and sent it to Walz for his signature, completing the work of a special session that became necessary after lawmakers failed to finish the job before time ran out on their regular session in May.
About 80% of the tax bill is COVID-19 relief, said Rep. Paul Marquart, D- Dilworth. Businesses that received forgiveness on Paycheck Protection Program loans will be allowed to fully deduct the amount on their state income taxes, while workers who collect unemployment insurance payments will be able to deduct them up to $10,200. Marquart said that will benefit about 500,000 people who lost their jobs with an average $500 tax cut.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, said the Legislature “did pretty well” for being divided between the DFL and Republicans, citing the passage of nearly $1 billion in tax cuts to unemployed workers and businesses. He added he was also pleased to help secure $500,000 for a study that could help deliver the proposed Interstate 35/County Road 9 interchange north of Faribault, and along with Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, in the House, led the way for the Matson Strong bill.
Named for Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer seriously injured in January 2020 after being shot in the line of duty, the legislation strengthens penalties for assaulting police officers and judicial officials with a dangerous weapon. Also, he helped secure funding for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, the continuation of an air grants initiative for greater Minnesota airports, and the authorization of self-service kiosks to be used for motor vehicle registration renewals.
Though he expressed support for the passage of the tax bill, District 20’s Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said he believed the state picked winners and losers throughout the session and the number of “pork-barrel politics” used.
“It was a long, drug-out process,” he said.
Rep. Petersburg noted the House bill included $275,000 for Owatonna’s Workforce Development Center. That funding is for 2022-23 for workforce development in Owatonna/Steele County through the reopening of the center, which will provide career education, wraparound support services and job skills training in high-demand manufacturing fields.
Following the passage of four omnibus budget bills and a bonding technical bill into law, Gov. Tim Walz said the legislation would help Minnesotans statewide.
“Tonight, I am proud to sign legislation that invests in our students, bolsters public safety, and builds a stronger economy,” Walz said. “This legislation will help small businesses create jobs, allow our students to catch up on learning, and make our communities safer for every Minnesotan.”
Police reform, emergency powers
The Legislature’s move to end the peacetime state of emergency that Walz declared at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 15 months ago, came shortly after the Democratic governor said he was doing so himself. Walz had used emergency powers with multiple extensions of that declaration to manage the state’s response, a long-running sore point for Republicans who complained he had shut the Legislature out of important spending and policy decisions.
Walz said it became possible to end the peacetime emergency earlier than the Aug. 1 date he had set last week after reaching a deal with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to protect emergency food aid payments to needy Minnesotans under the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.
Area GOP lawmakers unanimously supported ending Walz’s emergency powers, but also were concerned that the eviction moratorium, which was brought on by the pandemic, was not immediately ended. Instead, it’s gradually phased out in the coming months.
Petersburg said the statewide ban was an improper infringement of state authority on the rights of private businesses. During that time, he said renters can file for federal help but landlords cannot.
“That seems a little bit discouraging,” Petersburg added. He noted some landlords have said they have not been paid rent for more than 12 months and believes that federal benefits, unemployment dollars and other financial support were also available for renters and made statewide help not as necessary.
Early this week, Walz announced statewide changes to policing he said would increase transparency and accountability, ahead of an expected vote by lawmakers to approve a bipartisan public safety budget bill. Walz’s executive action includes $15 million for violence prevention programs and changes to the state’s policy on viewing of body camera footage. The move came days after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years in prison for the death of George Floyd. Walz also directed state law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota State Patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, to develop a policy that would allow families of victims killed by officers in those agencies to view the body camera footage within five days of the fatal encounter.
Draheim said he liked that legislation passed this session prevents people from publishing the addresses of law enforcement officers, after he said there were “serious incidents” of law enforcement being harassed and threatened.
Election reform
Republican support for voter ID and a provisional ballot system failed during the session, along with DFL hopes to expand voter access and felon voting rights. A draft of the agreement negotiators struck on the state government bill, however, does include other new items, including a security requirement for absentee ballot drop boxes and a veterans court program to direct vets struggling with post-traumatic stress or addiction to treatment rather than prison.
Jasinski said Minnesota should adopt a provisional ballot system and support voter ID, including making one free for those who are interested. He questions whether some of the election procedures undertaken last year during the pandemic may leave room for fraud, including Secretary of State Steve Simon’s action to allow voters to submit their mail-in or absentee ballots in last November’s general election without a witness signatures.
Jasinski said that process should have included the Legislature, adding he was not sure whether the national election that saw Democrat Joe Biden defeat the incumbent, Donald Trump, was impacted by alleged voter fraud. Simon has said statewide elections were safe and secure, and disputed any accusations of widespread fraud.
“We owe it to the people to have secure elections,” Jasinski said.