Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat it had on locally owned business, one store was fortunate enough to celebrate its 75th anniversary of being a staple in the downtown district of Owatonna.
Owatonna Shoe hosted a three-day special on sales shoes during GEM Days and downtown Thursdays to celebrate this milestone. The business served drinks and cookies in the store, gave away gift bags and held raffle drawings for shoes.
The store has seen many notable moments over the years.
“The store has great history,” said current owner Tom Brick, whose father started as the assistant manager when the store first opened in 1946 and later became manager and owner until Tom purchased the store in 1977.
“All of the sudden I’m a 44-year owner and operator.” Brick laughed “I claim to be Owatonna’s George Bailey.”
Journey to 75 years
Brick remembers graduating from college on a Friday in 1972 and his father undergoing heart surgery the following Monday.
“I never got to travel the world as planned, I was running a shoe store,” He said. “I got to a point where I wanted to run away, and a great friend of my dad’s said ‘You can leave. You’re the only one that has to look back and say you made a bad choice.'"
Taking the advice of that family friend, Brick decided that he would put his all into running the store for a year and if it didn’t work out, he could leave without any guilt. He knew the store would be profitable either way, but the important part was that he was happy with his decision.
During that year, Brick threw his all into the store and it paid off: the business grew and he started to have fun.
“I had the world by the ankles – no pun intended,” Brick joked. “After a few years of it – I’m happy. I love Owatonna and I can’t imagine living somewhere else.”
Brick also prides himself on how he’s managed to keep the business going strong through his years as owner and operator. He’s the third generation of Brick men who have dedicated their lives to downtown Owatonna, starting with his grandfather who owned the Brick furniture store and funeral home.
Eventually, Brick followed his own father’s footsteps in the shoe business.
When asked about his favorite memory regarding running the store he said his best memory will be what is happening in Owatonna right now.
“One year from now, you won’t recognize Owatonna. The 200 block will be brand new and it’s going to be incredible,” Brick said. “I’m so happy to be a part of it.”
Brick raves about the changes coming to downtown, mentioning how the Old Town Bagels will make their new home in the building that was once his grandfather’s furniture store. He says Owatonna is the type of town that he and his wife enjoy traveling to.
Brick also wanted to calm the nerves of residents who are nervous about change saying to “embrace and enjoy the changes
and promise that "great and amazing things are coming.”
As for the future, Brick is currently working on his exit strategy. He praises his current staff and is looking forward to his retirement.
“The business is not through and it won’t be," Brick said. "I’ve worked for five decades at a job I never applied for and not many people can say that.”