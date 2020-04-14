The city of Blooming Prairie is adding 6 acres of land to its tax base, with council members deciding unanimously Monday night to annex the Stinar Corp. property from Westfield Township.
Approval came after a brief public hearing, with no comments submitted via email prior to the meeting. Although the council didn’t allow an in-person audience due to COVID-19, proceedings were streamed online via Facebook Live.
Located along Highway 30 directly east of Highway 218, the parcel is owned by Kruckeberg Properties, LLC. According to a memo sent to officials by City Administrator Andrew Langholz, the parcel's owner wants to access city sewer services and agreed to annexation as a condition of this hookup. Langholz noted that the property has received water from Blooming Prairie for a while, but currently uses its own septic tank.
Bruce Wolf, chairperson of the Westfield Township Board of Supervisors, signed off on the resolution April 6 — stating that the annexation had been approved unanimously by town board members.
When Blooming Prairie officials initially discussed the issue at their March 9 meeting, City Attorney Jason Iacovino proposed making six annual payments to Westfield Township starting in 2021 as compensation for the transfer. He explained that this precedent was set in 1989, when the building and surrounding land was initially annexed to the city before transferring back to the township.
In a memo to the township board, Iacovino stated that these annual payments would come out to roughly $700 each, for a total of $4,200 over the course of six years.
“The six years isn’t exactly prescribed by statute, but the fact that there should be compensation is,” he told council members. “It [dictates] no fewer than two payments, no more than eight. I don’t know how they came up with six [in 1989].”
Located on the far east side of town, the land falls into the small sliver of Blooming Prairie that sits in Dodge County. Iacovino explained at the March meeting that the county would continue to receive the bulk of property tax revenue, but that the city will still benefit from the transfer. He added that he also expects to see tax revenue go up given recent improvements to the site.
Also known as the Gateway Building, Stinar Corp. moved into the property last fall, relocating from Eagan under the leadership of Blooming Prairie native Craig Kruckeberg. The company manufactures ground support equipment for airplanes — including passenger stairs and specialty lifts.
Of the process for getting annexed into the city, Iacovino told officials in March that there is a statute which allows for the transfer to happen without external approval.
“If a piece of property would benefit from annexation from a township to a city, there’s a procedure by which — even without court approval — you can get an agreement between the township and the city to do just that,” he said. “In this case, this building needs … sewer services that the city can provide, but in order for the city to do that, it should be getting property tax revenues and that requires annexation.”
Langholz added that there’s a pre-existing sewer service which runs near the site, and a personal service line is all the owner will need to add in order to connect to the city’s infrastructure.
With the council having approved immediate annexation Monday night, Langholz said that the resolution still must be sent into the state for a final OK, but that there is no further action required by the city.