Weather Alert

...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED THIS MORNING ... .Wind chill values from 25 below to 35 below zero are expected across much of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. Snow has tapered off across the area, but impacts to travel are expected to remain throughout today. Temperatures are expected to warm into the single digits with winds decreasing this afternoon, with wind chills expected to moderate into the -teens below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&