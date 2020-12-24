Sitting in his home south of Owatonna on a cold December morning, Monte Mowry was asked to describe what stands out to him the most about his leadership of Ride for the Brand over the last five years.
Though the positive memories he has leading the program designed to help those ages 5 to 25 with special needs by pairing them with horses are numerous, one memory centered around a sister and brother who were initially scared of riding horses stood out, brought him to tears, and showed how much he cares for those with special needs.
“She had a 4-year-old brother that also was disabled but he wasn’t old enough,” Mowry said. “She asked if she could bring him. I don’t think they’ve missed a year … that’s what it’s all about.”
Wanting to give back
The idea was sparked in 2014 during a conversation Mowry had with his wife Nancy and friends about how to give back to his community.
Mowry had attended the Waseca-based Special Horses for Special People, a program more focused on the adult population, and felt there was a similar local need for children with disabilities. That realization sparked the collaboration Ride for the Brand has with the Advocates for Developmentally Disabled, an organization tasked with helping school-aged children.
“I just thought it would be something to give back with,” Mowry said.
A longtime livestock owner who has been around horses since he was a child, Mowry combined two of his passions into one and oversaw the first ride in June 2015 for children with special needs. Since then, he has led at least four such events per year, though the amount was expanded a couple years ago to one night a month from May to September. Each ride typically includes eight to 15 matches through Big Brothers Big Sisters. In 2017, up to 30-35 riders attended per night.
“We left that open, neighbors brought some horses, I had horses … we just basically let the children ride, or the special needs individual, we focused more on children, but if they get out here and we feel they can get on a horse, we’ll get them on a horse,” Mowry noted.
This year, despite a pandemic that has put a pause to many activities, Mowry hosted a two-week session in August, splitting the event into two sessions with a total of 25 people participating. Because an in-person banquet wasn’t possible, those with special needs were instead given certificates.
Though most of their activities take place on Mowry’s land, they also sometimes take horses to Koda Living Community in Owatonna to help senior residents.
Mowry has six horses, five of whom are quarter-horses while one is a hackney pony.
‘They’re happy’
The 100-110 people who have ridden horses have had a range of conditions, from Attention Deficit Disorder, autism, nonverbal disorders or other conditions, but share a willingness to try something new and learn new personal skills that can prove beneficial not only to themselves but to the entire community. Ride for the Brand is made possible through the help of 100 volunteers, most of whom live in Owatonna. Though there is no statistical evidence of the impact the rides have on those with special needs, Mowry said the rides do make a difference.
“There’s a lot of parents that have said that their kids have some type of mobility issues,” he said. “They can seem to set up taller in the saddle and react to the horse.”
Volunteer Jill Holmes of Owatonna has also seen firsthand the impact the horses have on riders. Often, those who participate are at first apprehensive of the idea, but once that eases away, they are ready to ride.
“The reactions on their (faces are) so cool,” she said. “They’re excited, they’re happy. Some of them will comment they’ve had horses as kids. It’s a neat diversion for them.”
‘It’s the fellowship’
For fellow volunteer Teresa Louks, who also works a full-time job, her only regret is that she cannot do more.
“My personal self, the gratification I get from being out here with these kids, with them and for myself, being out there with these horses,” she said of what she enjoys most about being around the animals and those with special needs. “I love them. I’m an animal lover. I think it gives you a sense of peace and calm just to be near them.”
To Mowry, the No. 1 goal he has for Ride for the Brand involves those he serves.
“I don’t know if I expect anything from them, but I’ll say it this way: I enjoy seeing the smiles, I enjoy hearing the laughter,” he said. “We have games setup, and they have friends like we have friends. They’ll go trying roping the steer head or they’ll sit down and play checkers on the checkerboard together. It’s the fellowship.”