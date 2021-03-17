Collecting academic assessment data has been difficult this past year while area educators’ prioritize making it through an unpredictable year.
The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments testing was canceled last spring as the state focused on dealing with the pandemic’s early days, but this spring, COVID-19 won’t be stopping Medford schools from offering the standardized test to students. The district plans on testing like it normally would with more room for flexibility.
“We're including distance learners, if it's possible for them to come in,” Matt Cole, the district's assessment coordinator, told the board Monday. “If they choose not to come in, it won't be held against them, it won't be counted against the school. So, that is an option this year for distance learners.”
The Medford school district does not have much for data from last year to compare itself to other schools, according to Cole. The Minnesota Department of Education says results from this year will be used for in-house comparisons, rather than placing an emphasis on comparing schools and using results as an indicator of teacher evaluation.
“We just need to get a baseline to see where students are and I think this will give us a chance to kind of figure out where we need to go as a school,” Cole said. “I know not everybody is excited about testing, especially since we’ve been all over the map as far as learning models go, but it’s going to have to happen sooner or later so we’re prepared for that.”
MDE said testing would continue as normal when the 2020-21 school year first began, however MDE also made it clear that was subject to change based on what it heard from the U.S. Department of Education, Cole said. A couple weeks ago, it was announced that testing would take place, but the U.S Department of Education would be willing to discuss flexibility on various aspects of testing including testing windows, testing times and the possibility of not testing some students.
“MDE has been communicating some of the exceptions for this year and what we can do to support our students and teachers and staff members so that it can be meaningful and that we can get some data and get things moving forward,” Cole said.
Some assessment testing has already occurred earlier this year. Cole said the district is still sorting through the results and taking into account students’ various situations this year. For example, they are trying to understand and analyze the results of Star testing.
“Those (Star tests) are important for planning and meeting individual student needs. We've continued that and teachers are doing a really good job as far as figuring out how we have to fill those gaps, especially from the unknowns of our distance learning from this past year,” Cole said.
As that work continues, Cole is confident in teachers' abilities and resiliency. Teachers are good at looking at data and making decisions to meet their students' needs prior to the pandemic, thus he trusts teachers will be able to continue meeting students where they are at now. He adds that it might take more communication, especially between grade levels while students move on to the next level.
Cole said he isn’t too worried about students being off the charts. He doesn't anticipate having to make up a lot of ground over the next few years, and says things look more promising than he would have thought given the circumstances and that it will be nice to just have some data to start that work.
Federal government allows flexibility for state testing
Schools will need to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students' academics and will need to find which resources students need following the pandemic’s end. Educators should be prepared to address educational inequities the pandemic has further created by looking at learning data, according to a letter from the U.S. Department of Education. Thus the department is offering some flexibilities to schools assessment, accountability and reporting systems for the 2020-2021 school year.
“In order to address the ever-changing landscape our schools are facing as a result of the pandemic, Minnesota is using the U.S. Department of Education’s process to submit a one-time addendum to the accountability section of its state plan under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA),” a Minnesota Department of Education letter said.
The state’s accountability system under the ESSA uses state testing, graduation rates and attendance to prioritize districts for support, both comprehensive and targeted support. MDE anticipates that support, typically provided by the Minnesota’s Regional Centers of Excellence, to broaden to include health support, changing programs to reflect changes in enrollment and revenue as well as a larger focus on student engagement.
The state’s letter identifies one key element to the addendum is to change the weighting from years surrounding the pandemic. MDE expects data from this academic year will be less representative of student education than data collected in 2018-19.
“While we hope that the destabilizing effects of the pandemic decrease during the next year and a half, we also expect somewhat greater uncertainty about 2021-22 data than we have about 2018-19 data. As a result, instead of weighting the three years equally when identifying schools for support, we propose to weight 2018-19 data most heavily, followed by 2021-22 data, with the least weight on 2020-21 data,” the letter reads.
The addendum replaces the consistent attendance indicator for this academic year. The state will be looking at how many students return to their school after the summers of 2020 and 2021 and use that data to compare to the average retention rates before the pandemic. MDE is also allowing flexibility regarding graduation rates.
The U.S. Department of Education believes that if there are places where students cannot come safely into the school building due to the pandemic that they should not be brought in for the sole purpose of taking a test. Instead the U.S. Department of Education suggests districts consider giving shortened versions of the statewide assessments, offering remote testing if feasible or extending the testing window.
MDE is offering longer testing windows and more flexibility for giving make-ups tests. Families that have chosen distance learning for their students are still expected to participate unless the student or family indicates that they will not be testing. If the family does not communicate this, the absent test code will be indicated.