Despite calls from Owatonna residents and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism to restore and retain traffic signals at two Oak Avenue intersections, the lights came down Friday.
After the restriping and repairs to portions of Oak Avenue, which is also County Highway 45 and in the county’s jurisdiction, the traffic signals at the intersections of Vine and McKinley streets with the thruway have been removed as part of what the county engineer describes as a “road diet.”
The restriping reduced the roadway from a four-lane, undivided setup down to three lanes, providing a designated turn lane for motorists looking to make a protected left-hand turn. Steele County Engineer Greg Ilkka said last summer that the reconfiguration will help prevent rear-end crashes by inattentive motorists.
The traffic signals were first discontinued in July 2019, and in September Ilkka said that he was confident the lights would be removed before the end of the year. The highway department decided in the fall to let the restriping play out for at least a month to determine if the traffic signals could indeed be removed. It was first decided that the traffic signals — specifically the ones at the Vine Street intersection — would be removed following the most recent signal justification report that was completed in 2017 and presented to both the Steele County Board of Commissioners and the Owatonna City Council in September 2018.
The report concluded that the two intersections do not have the vehicle and pedestrian traffic volume needed to justify a signal.
According the Paul Sponholz, the assistant county engineer, traffic and pedestrian counts need to be at 60% or higher to justify having a signal at an intersection. The signal justification reports measures nine areas — or warrants — that determine the need for traffic signals.
The warrants include the number of vehicles going through the intersection in an eight-hour period, a four-hour vehicle volume, peak hour volume, pedestrian volumes, school crossings within the vicinity of the intersection, other signals in the area of the coordinated signal system, the crash experience and history, the roadway network, and proximity of a railroad crossing.
When the initial traffic signal justification report was conducted, Ilkka said that it was done under the three-lane traffic model in order to properly evaluate the projected traffic. Current zoning areas were also incorporated, as certain types of zoning will generate certain levels of traffic — both at peak times and throughout the day.
Sponholz also explained that if the traffic signals remained at the two intersections that the county and the city would need to spend a significant amount to bring them into compliance with certain requirements, specifically those relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The two intersections have functioned as a two-way stop with through traffic remaining on Oak Avenue since July.