One of the most famous lease agreements around is the “$1 and a handshake” deal between the county and the Steele County Free Fair.
What may be surprising to some, however, is that Steele County has roughly 20 lease or rental agreements with various organizations that utilize county buildings and/or property. However, the others are all much more than $1.
Due to updated standards in how government bodies will have to report all lease agreements they have entered — whether it be renting out the fairgrounds or leasing a fleet of vehicles — County Treasurer Cathy Piepho recently requested approval from the Board of Commissioners to purchase new software to help keep the county organized.
“Given the number of leases Steele County has, it will be very helpful to have this software to organize all the leases and to have it calculate the information we are required to include in our financials,” Piepho said. “Currently, we have 36 vehicle leases, rent leases, equipment and software leases. Without lease management software, it would be a very tedious process to document and calculate the required information for the implementation.”
The changes the county needs to adhere to were put in place in June 2017 by the Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB). The GASB deemed it was necessary to update the lease guidance to provide better information to financial statement users. Government bodies are not required to report all leases as capital leases and eliminates the classification of an operating lease, unless the lease is a short-term contract, meaning for one year or less.
The new lease standard was not applicable until periods beginning after June 15 of this year. During the review of the county’s audit last week, which came back clean and gave positive notes about Steele County, it was reminded that now was the time to put the new guidance into place.
After searching through a variety of software options, Piepho recommended to the commissioners the county purchase DebtBook with an operating cost of $7,250 the first year and $7,500 for each additional year. Piepho said DebtBook has agreed not to charge the county until 2022, where the software cost is already included in the Finance Department's budget.
“There will be more and more companies that will continue to make similar software and I will continue to look at products to see if they are better or cheaper, but I feel this is the best at this moment,” Piepho said. In addition to meeting the county’s needs, Piepho said the software has an added service that will go through the leases, a true benefit as some leases can be more cumbersome and difficult to understand.
“The software will know what is all included and the interest rates we need to be using,” Piepho said. “I need an expert in reading leases in order to come up with these figures that we’re supposed to add on … that is one of the perks and advantages of using DebtBook.”
Commissioner Greg Krueger pointed out that this software is both important and cost-effective as $7,500 would equal out to someone putting in an hour a day to do the same work.
"That cannot be done an hour a day," Krueger said.
Commissioner John Glynn asked the county explore the option of sharing the cost with MNPrairie, as they may also have to start going by the same new leasing standard. Piepho said she would explore the option with MNPrairie to see if there is any interest.
The commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of the software with the amendment of checking with MNPrairie about potentially sharing the costs first.
While the new standard does change how all lease agreements within the county are reported, County Administrator Scott Golberg said it will have zero effect on the actual agreements themselves — including the $1/year lease with the beloved fair.