OWATONNA — After two years with the Steele County Historical Society, executive director James Lundgren announced his resignation on Monday.
The nonprofit veteran who has held leadership roles for museums and historical organizations in Rochester, New Ulm, Wabasha, Ohio, and elsewhere, will be taking a position running the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in Hannibal, Missouri.
“I am very much looking forward to it, but it is with mixed feelings as the Steele County Historical Society is very special as well,” Lundgren said. “But they presented me with an opportunity that is impossible to pass up on.”
The museum in Missouri shares the stories of upbringing of Samuel Clemens, better known by his pen name Mark Twain, throughout a vast campus that includes several different facilities and depicts the inspirations for Twain’s iconic characters such as Tom Sawyer, Huckleberry Finn, and Becky Thatcher. The museum’s website states that the mission of the Mark Twain Foundation is to promote awareness and appreciation of the life and works of Mark Twain and to demonstrate the relevance of his stories and ideas to citizens in the world.
Though Lundgren reiterates that the next chapter of his career is an exciting one, he asserts that it will be bittersweet to say goodbye to Steele County.
“Steele County has a wonderful museum here and I have been honored to be a part of it,” Lundgren added. “There are a lot of exciting things here and a lot more exciting things coming in the near future.”
Lundgren stated that it would be hard for him to pinpoint one area that has been the highlight of his two-year career at the Steele County Historical Society, noting that did a lot of work behind the scenes to build up donors and various developments. He noted that improving the boardwalk was an important success of his and that he is pleased that several high quality exhibits will be opening next year.
“There’s just a lot I could talk about with this kind of organization,” he said. “Steele County is such a wonderful, welcoming community. A lot of people have supported different projects, whether they were ours specifically or others that we participated in. There are a lot of very dedicated people working so hard to make Owatonna and Steele County such a wonderful place to be, and the Historical Society is a big part of that.”
On top of the widespread community support, Lundgren stated that he has never before been a part of a local organization that had such a vast amount of volunteers, noting that the Historical Society has more than 400 regular volunteers.
“That says so much of how this area presents itself and how the people feel about their community,” Lundgren added. “People here are willing to stand up and say, ‘I’m going to make this work.’ It’s phenomenal.”
As Lundgren prepares for his move to Missouri, he said that he has offered to stay on over the next few weeks to help provide a smooth transition as the Steele County Historical Society’s Board seeks a replacement executive director.
“We are so sad to see him go, but we wish him the very best in his exciting new role,” said Ryan Gillespie, president of the board, adding that Lungren was instrumental in providing successful exhibits, programming, and events during his time as the director.
“Thank you to everybody that has helped the Historical Society,” Lundgren added as his final remarks to the public. “I certainly hope that there will be many others that will step up and say that this is a wonderful asset to the community and we want to support it. It’s all very important and I would love to see everybody become a member and participate.”
The Steele County Historical Society is currently accepting applications for a new executive director. Contact Ryan Gillespie for more details at rlgillespie@bremer.com.