An Owatonna man who was allegedly caught shoplifting at a local business has been charged in Steele County court, according to records.
Michael Allan Tabor, 42, was charged Monday with one count of felony theft for an incident that allegedly occurred in Owatonna Feb. 15.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to a local business at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15 for a possible shoplifting in process. When officers arrived at the scene, the store’s prevention loss officer was outside with the suspect identified as Tabor.
The prevention loss officer told police he observed Tabor place two rifle scopes in a shopping cart and then proceeded to cover the scopes with clothing. When the employee watched Tabor enter a dressing room, he stated Tabor took the entirety of items in the shopping cart – including the scopes – into the dressing room. When Tabor emerged from the dressing room, the scopes were not visible. Tabor then exited the store without making a purchase, according to the report.
After being read his Miranda Rights, Tabor told officers he had fallen on tough times and had planned to steal from the business so he could get food and a hotel for a night or two. According to court documents, Tabor told officers he concealed the scopes by putting them down the front of his pants.
The total value of the rifle scopes was $509.
In Minnesota, shoplifting with a merchandise value of $500 or less is a misdemeanor, shoplifting with a merchandise value of $1,000 or less is a gross misdemeanor, and shoplifting with a merchandise value greater than $1,000 is a felony. However, if the merchandise value is greater than $500 but less than $1,000 and there is a prior shoplifting conviction within the last five years, the charge is a felony.
Tabor was convicted of gross misdemeanor theft in Scott County in January 2020, qualifying the new charge in Steele County as a felony.
Tabor’s first court appearance is scheduled for April 22.