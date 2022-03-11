On a cool Sunday in April 1947, the organist at a small church in Iowa was unable to make it to service. Eleven-year-old Robert Blankers tugged on his father’s sleeve and asked if he could play the organ so the congregation could still have accompaniment to their hymns for the second service that Sunday. The church obliged, and Blankers has been playing the organ and piano at Sunday services for various churches ever since.
Blankers is the second of four boys and grew up on a farm tending to crops and assisting his father with milking cows and dabbling in carpentry. Blankers’ father was into music as well and played the cornet — a brass instrument similar to the trumpet, but distinguished from it by its conical bore, more compact shape and mellower tone quality. As a family, they would often play music together with their respective instruments of choice. All four boys took an interest in music, and while Blankers took piano lessons as a child, he didn’t continue on with lessons past the fifth grade.
“I kept playing even after I stopped taking lessons,” Blankers said. “By that time I knew how to read music, so I didn’t think I needed the lessons anymore, and any other skill I learned I taught myself.”
Despite his love for playing the organ, Blankers went to college in Sioux City, Iowa, and graduated with a degree in accounting. It was in college where he met his wife, Betty, and according to Blankers they fell in love rather quickly, marrying when they were 21. Blankers and his wife moved around Iowa and southern Minnesota a handful of times for his bookkeeping work at various companies until they settled in Owatonna. At the time, he was doing accounting for the Owatonna Tool Company, now called OTC Tool Company, until he retired at 65. The couple remained married until Betty died March 2020.
“We wanted to get married a year earlier, but at the time you still had to have a parent sign off on a marriage certificate if you were under 21,” Blankers recalled. “My dad wouldn’t sign, so we had to wait until we were old enough, and the rest was history. I still miss her every day.”
Blankers laughed recalling that his late wife took piano lessons for longer than he did, and he was still the more skilled player.
“She didn’t keep up with the practice, and I think playing just wasn’t something she was into that much,” Blankers said. “I don’t know if she liked listening to me play all the time, but she did anyway because she had to.”
Blankers grandson, Tony Blankers, recalled many days and holidays spent at his grandparents house listening to his grandfather play the organ.
“I remember one time, Mom complained about the playing because it was like 10 p.m., and us kids were trying to go to bed, and he was practicing,” Tony laughed. “He played at my wedding, and that was something that was important to him, and we enjoyed having him play.”
Blankers said he has played the organ or piano at more than 150 weddings, which has been one of his favorite things in the more than seven decades he’s been playing.
“You really get to know the bride and groom on a special level for a wedding,” Blankers said. “The music is fun to play, and being a part of their special day like that is fun, too.”
Blankers was the organist for Albert Lea Presbyterian Church for more than 20 years, and he now plays for Christ Community Covenant Church in Owatonna nearly every Sunday. Pastor Brent Carlson said he and the congregation enjoy having Blankers play.
“We definitely appreciate his playing and talent,” Carlson said. “His ability to play has been marvelous over so many years. It’s been good having him here.”
The walls along a hallway inside Blankers’ home are adorned with photos of him playing at each church he’s been a part of, weddings, and family gatherings. He has a special photo of the 100th wedding he played at which is something he enjoys showing to visitors.
Blankers said although he’s slowing down a little bit because of his age, that hasn’t stopped his fingers from being limber. After more than 75 years of playing the organ, he has no intentions of stopping so long as he’s able to play.