MEDFORD — John Anhorn, owner of Anhorn’s Gas and Tire in Medford, won unanimous election to the Medford Public School’s board Tuesday night.
Twenty-five voters turned out to City Hall to cast their ballots in favor of the businessman and Medford Fire Department commander, who was running unopposed in order to stay in the seat he first took over in July.
Anhorn, 45, had been appointed at the time by fellow school board members when his predecessor, Anne Hemann, resigned after moving away from the district. Although he was already serving on the board, certain regulations mandated that a public election be held to approve him to fill the rest of Hemann’s term, which runs until January 2021.
According to Jarred Anderson, the district’s business manager, Anhorn will be able to seek reelection to a full term next fall.
In addition to running Anhorn’s Gas and Tire, Anhorn is a parent in the district, with a son in kindergarten and a daughter in third grade. Since his kids started school in Medford, the longtime resident said it made sense for him to become more involved.