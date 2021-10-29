Enrollment at Blooming Prairie Public Schools has been increasing steadily for the past several years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the Elementary School to meet its capacity. Two classrooms have been displaced. Art classes are being held in the basement cafeteria and the music class is sharing a space with the SMART room.
These factors and more have led to the district offering up a two question bond referendum on the voting ballot this year. Voters will determine the fate of that referendum during on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Question one reads as follows on the ballot:
“Shall the board of Independent School District No. 756 (Blooming Prairie), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $27,590,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, construction to relocate 5th and 6th grade to the high school, additional high school facility improvements including performing arts addition and elementary facility improvements?"
Question two reads:
“If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the board of Independent School DIstrict No. 756 (Blooming Prairie), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school b building bonds of the School District in an aggregate amount not to exceed $6,400,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, construction of an additional gymnasium facility at the High School?"
The second question may not pass without the first passing, but the first question may pass without the second.
The potential impact
“The arts are one of the areas that would get a big boost. Performing arts like band, choir, musical, one act play, and speech would receive a tremendous upgrade,” said Nate Piller, art teacher at the Blooming Prairie High School. “Elementary, junior high, high school students would have a suitable place to perform where seeing — and especially hearing — would be vastly improved. We have always had great student commitment to co-curricular activities but in some cases the facilities have been significantly less than ideal.”
Space at the high school for high-demand classes for career and tech education is limited, according to district officials. There is minimal flex learning space for students to do independent study, and the shared gymnasium and performing arts space hinders the time available for each program. While the gym is in use for physical education class or sports practices, the performing arts students are not able to use the space and vice versa.
“We’ve seen an uptick in interests in the trades and have tried to reflect that with our course offerings, but they would also benefit from improved funding and renovations,” Piller said. “Those career choices are in high demand so preparing our students by teaching them more trade skills is also exciting.”
Taxpayer concerns
Community members are curious where the money for such a large undertaking will come from and how their property taxes will be affected.
According to Tony Sjolander, director of project planning and development through Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, the average home value in the Blooming Prairie School District is around $140,000. An example for the tax impact indicated that the property tax increase on a $150,000 dollar home would be approximately $185 annually.
Project leaders noted that homeowners in the community would qualify for a residential property tax refund. If this refund is applied, the adjusted increase would equal out to about $62 a year. There is a tax calculator available on the district’s website for those curious how this would affect their home.
As for funding, it is estimated that 37% of the funds would be from properties, such as residential, commercial, or non-homestead. An additional 38% would be paid by state aid, and the remaining 25% by agricultural land and buildings.
Sjolander stressed that the public consider the need as a whole, rather than focusing on the cost of the line items. He said a proper environment with good quality air and lighting, as studies have shown, has a significant impact on learning for students.
Election Day
The group behind the planning of this project stresses that now is the time to act, because the need is there to foster a positive learning environment for the students, but also because there are currently record low interest rates in place.
Continuously doing quick fixes on maintenance and repairs is not sustainable in the long run either, district leaders said.
Early in-person voting is happening now through Monday, Nov. 1, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the school district office in the high school.
Voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, with take place at the City Center located at 138 Hwy Ave S in Blooming Prairie between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.