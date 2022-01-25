“You cannot pay us to care — you can pay us to live.”
Those were the words Kerry Koziolek left the crowd with as she concluded her time during the public forum portion of Monday night’s Owatonna School Board meeting.
Although April 1 is traditionally recognized as Paraprofessional Appreciation Day, the Minnesota Department of Education considers this week to be Paraprofessional Recognition Week. Koziolek as been a para for more than 15 years, and she said while the job is highly rewarding, the pay doesn’t match the challenges she and her coworkers face each day.
Paraprofessionals assist many classrooms in all grades with physical, educational, and emotional needs. While they develop special relationships with the children they serve in the classrooms, they also foster relationships with other children as well. Many of the teachers who spoke in solidarity with the paras testified to the differences and impacts they see every day in their classes.
Wage negotiations
During Monday night’s meeting, Koziolek and other paras in the district spoke about the need for higher wages. According to Koziolek, many of them have to work multiple jobs in order to make a living wage, which in turn can exhaust them and make it difficult to put their all into the classroom. She told the People’s Press in an email that there are “some months we practically pay to work” in the district because of the cost of benefits.
“I became a paraprofessional because I am a mom of a child who had learning disabilities,” said Shelley Thom, a special education para at the Owatonna High School. “I truly believe in children, and that no matter what walk of life that they come from, or what disability that they may have, they can be successful in whatever they choose to do. I truly care about the students, and I want them to know that I and the other paraprofessionals are the adults that they can trust.”
The conversations Monday night appear to be in light of salary mediation and negotiations that are currently taking place.
The voices of the paras were not the only ones heard. Thom also spoke at the meeting on behalf of OMS science teacher Raymond Heinz. In the letter read by Thom, Heinz spoke of how beneficial paraprofessionals are in this classroom and that they are “the glue that holds my classes together.”
Many of the speakers spoke of their frustrations with the lack of pay and benefits along with high turnover rates and existing staffing shortages. Thom said she believes the inequity gap of salary and benefits needs to be closed for paraprofessionals within the district because their role with students is important and, on average, paras spend more time with students than anyone else on staff. Koziolek told the People’s Press that while the district talks about equity, it “struggles to provide equity to its own employees.”
“We challenge you to choose people first and to invest in people,” Koziolek said at the public forum. “There is no better investment than the people who are at the very core of your school system and classrooms. If you invest in us, you will reap the benefits today, tomorrow and in the future.”
“It’s frustrating to see the turnover rate as high as it is because that impacts the reason we are here — the students,” said Anne Krampitz, another district paraprofessional.
Building relationships
Jayme Ulrich, a special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, spoke on behalf of herself and a fellow teacher in support of the paras in the district. Ulrich said the paraprofessionals she and her fellow teachers see every day are committed to serving the schools and students. She spoke about how it takes a special person to take on the job of a paraprofessional, and said paras are a committed group of people who care for the schools, the community and the students.
“We’re asking you to honor and respect their presence and their difficult jobs they do with a positive attitude” Ulrich said.
According to Superintendent Jeff Elstad, negotiations are still in the works and nothing has been decided yet. Generally, contracts last for two years and the district is currently in mediation to decide and finalize salaries and benefits for the next two year. Details about the negotiations are not public information at this time.
“The district greatly values all employees,” Elstad said. “We must weigh funding structures that impact the tax payers and many other factors as well. We greatly respect and value the work the paraprofessionals do in our schools.”
For Koziolek and the other paras, they hope the negotiation process will end as a win for everyone so that they can continue to do the work they love.
“The job is such a rewarding career and the success we see is amazing,” Koziolek said. “It is so rewarding to see a student understand something they struggled with and take off with their knowledge and be so proud of their accomplishments — and to know we helped make that happen.”
“We are helping to create our future generations, and there is nothing better than that,” she continued. “We are an integral part of the classroom and work as a team with the teacher to build relationships that build an environment conducive for all to learn. We provide the added support to make it possible for students to be successful.”