OWATONNA — Monday starts early for Dustin Thorson, a physical education teacher with the Owatonna Public Schools.
To kick off the week, he helps coach freshman basketball at the high school before taking up his post at Lincoln Elementary, where students frequently stop him in the hallways to say hello.
In his 10th year with the district, Thorson was named its teacher of the year this past May and is now one of 134 candidates in the running for the statewide title, according to a Friday press release from Education Minnesota. After selecting semifinalists and finalists in the coming months, judges will announce a winner at a May 3 banquet in the Twin Cities.
“We’ve had several semifinalists and finalists,” recalled Ellen Peterson, communications chairperson for the Owatonna Education Association, “but we haven’t had a winner since the 1960s.”
Peterson, who is also a fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln, works with the district’s union to organize its “Teacher of the Year” celebration and banquet. Afterward, she helps each winner get a portfolio ready for the statewide contest, sponsored by Education Minnesota.
“Ellen walked me through the process and helped me revise my statements,” explained Thorson, noting that he had to write multiple essays on his teaching philosophy and a current issue in education. “Then she put it all together and sent it off.”
“It’s kind of like if they were nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year and won, what their platform would be and what they’d speak about as they travel around the state,” added Peterson, of the written component. She noted that Thorson also needed to submit references from colleagues and community members.
Reading over the submitted recommendations, and Thorson’s own reflections on teaching, Peterson said what stood out to her about his application was the desire to “go above and beyond.” No matter the class size, she said it was clear Thorson was trying to reach each student in the gym.
When it comes to building relationships with a class, Thorson said he learned a lot from watching his mother teach. She had gone back to school when he and his siblings were in elementary and middle school, and actually taught Thorson for three years when he was a teenager.
“She had high expectations, but created a fun atmosphere that developed really strong relationships,” he recalled.
After a half year teaching in Ames, where he had attended school at Iowa State University, Thorson took the position in Owatonna to ultimately be closer to home. Originally, he hails from St. Ansgar, due south of Austin across the Iowa border.
His wife, Lisa Thorson, is also a physical education teacher in the district at Wilson Elementary, and although the pair doesn’t necessarily plan lessons together, the Lincoln educator said they’re always subconsciously inspiring each other.
“We’ll come home and share what we did for the day, and there are a lot of times where we’ve done the exact same thing,” he laughed.
Now, Thorson will have to wait another month to find out whether he makes it on to the semifinal round of the state contest. At this point, every candidate has been nominated and has submitted the materials necessary to complete their application. In February, a 25-person panel will take over to sift through each nominee and choose between 30 and 35 teachers to move on to the next round.
“In March, once the semifinalists have been named, we ask them to submit an additional piece, which is a two- to three-minute video of them talking about an education topic that we determine,” explained Doug Dooher, public affairs specialist with Education Minnesota.
After these videos are reviewed, Dooher added that roughly 10 finalists will be selected to come in for in-person interviews with the panel prior to the announcement of a winner at the May banquet. The group of judges consists of representatives from the Minnesota School Boards Association, the Minnesota PTA, former teachers of the year, aspiring educators, members of the business community and others.
After this year’s statewide awardee has been named, Dooher noted that the winner will be responsible for giving talks and appearances throughout the state — meeting with aspiring teachers, community leaders and becoming an ambassador for the program.
“It’s a plaque on the wall, but it’s not just that. We keep you busy throughout the year,” he explained.
Dooher added that one of the core purposes of the award, now in its 56th year, is to, “celebrate and elevate the profession, which we feel is much needed. Teachers are working really hard and they’re doing their best to prepare students for life. They don’t often get or seek recognition for it.”
Getting a chance to reflect on the field and take a bird’s eye view of the work educators do day-to-day is one of the things that Peterson said has kept her active working with fellow teachers on the application process all these years.
“When I get to read their statements or the recommendation letters from people that have worked with them, it’s just very satisfying and cool to see the impact these teachers are making on kids and on parents and other coworkers,” she explained. “When they have to sit down and think about their education issue or what keeps them motivated to stay in education … I think it’s just as enlightening for me as for them.”
Although she and Thorson will now just have to wait and see how the next round shakes out, the longtime gym teacher said it’s already been a privilege to be recognized by the district and to make it this far.
“Ellen said it’s different every year, and she really just goes into it with an open mind,” Thorson explained. “It’s an honor, regardless.”