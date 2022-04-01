A Richfield man is facing felony charges after he allegedly raped a female juvenile last week in Ellendale.
Christian Jenaro Leon, 20, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 18 and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct that included nonconsensual sexual penetration. The charges stem from an incident that reportedly took place Sunday night.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday of a sexual assault that took place over the weekend after the juvenile victim reported she had been raped to one of her teachers. The victim was transported to the Owatonna Hospital and a sexual assault exam kit was completed and submitted to evidence.
The victim allegedly told law enforcement she had met a male, later identified as Leon, on a social media app called Yubo about three weeks ago. The two reportedly became friends on Snapchat and exchanged phone numbers, talking through text, phone calls and FaceTime frequently. Leon allegedly told the victim he was 18.
On Sunday, Leon reportedly drove to Ellendale and picked up the victim near her home, taking her to a gas station and a school parking lot. According to the report, Leon tried kissing and touching the victim and she told him no. Leon then allegedly held the victim down by her shoulders and neck, eventually putting her in a choke hold, and sexually assaulted her. Leon then took the victim home and continued to message her and asked how her neck was, according to court records.
Law enforcement photographed bruises on multiple areas of the victim’s body, including her neck, collarbone and arm. The victim reportedly said this was the first time they had met Leon in person.
A deputy went to the gas station Leon had allegedly taken the victim to Sunday night and was given surveillance footage of the two entering the store. The video and the Snapchat user account provided by the victim reportedly allowed law enforcement to identify Leon.
The victim allegedly identified Leon as the man who assaulted her during a photo lineup.
After both Richfield and Edina police attempted to arrest Leon at his home and work, Leon reportedly turned himself in and was transported to the Steele County Detention Center. Leon reportedly said in a post-Miranda statement he met with the victim and had sex with her, but he said it was consensual.
According to court documents, the sexual assault examination showed evidence of rape.
Leon is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.