An Owatonna man has been charged with engaging in sexual contact with a person younger than 13 years of age for an ongoing incident that occurred about a year ago, according to court documents.
Michael John Skalicky, 50, was formally charged in Steele County Court on Nov. 19 with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, a felony. According to court records, the victim was known to Skalicky.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department began an investigation on Skalicky on Nov. 17 after receiving a report of sexual assault against a minor. The parent of the victim told officers the minor had a photo of Skalicky’s genitalia on their phone. A social worker with Minnesota Prairie County Alliance conducted an interview with the victim, who said Skalicky had touched them inappropriately. The victim said the incident began when they were 11-years-old and was continuous for a period of two to three months, according to the report.
During the interview with the social worker, the victim said Skalicky would make them watch pornography while he would massage their legs and touched them. At least one time the victim said Skalicky touched their genitals, but that usually he would touch his own and make them watch, according to the complaint.
The victim told the social worker they were afraid while the assault took place and that it ended about a year ago. According to the report, the victim said Skalicky never asked them to touch themselves.
Skalicky’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4.