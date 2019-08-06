BLOOMING PRAIRIE — As the company has done for more than two decades, Arkema’s Blooming Prairie facility is mentoring local science teachers this week, and this year’s batch of six educators received their scientific kits Tuesday.
“Typically, we try to do three schools in the area annually,” said Michael Green, Arkema plant manager.
And this time, Blooming Prairie, Owatonna, and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva were all represented with two teachers each. Every teacher is matched with an Arkema mentor for one-to-one professional development over the three-day workshop, as teachers tour the plant, learn more about Arkema, tinker with their kits, try out experiments, and ask questions.
Teachers have their pick of kits based on content, classroom, and school needs, Green said. There are “so many kits” focused on topics ranging from geology to electricity to biology.
Wendy Schultz and Amy Johns, both third-grade teachers in NRHEG, selected environmental kits.
“Kids love learning about living things, and, anything hands-on, it seems they like to do,” Schultz said. The kits also came with videos, and “it’s nice for teacher prep to see it” rather than only “read it.”
The environmental kits consist of four “investigations,” and each investigation has “extension” opportunities, as well, Schultz said. “There’s really a lot that comes with the kit.”
The first investigation examines the life cycle of a mealworm, so students observe and document how movement, structures, and behaviors impact survival of the creatures, Johns said. It’s a six-eight week unit.
The second investigation, also six-eight weeks, entails observation of behavior and movements of fish in an aquatic ecosystem, Schultz said. Students will understand how various environmental factors can affect survival of the species.
The third investigation, into hatching of brine shrimp, is “very interesting,” Johns said. Students examine how various amounts of salt in water affect the time it takes shrimp to hatch.
The final investigation delves into water tolerance of pea, barley, corn, and radish seeds, Schultz said. Students will compare and contrast seed growth based on water exposure.
The extension for that investigation asks students to compare growth of seeds impacted by varying levels of salt water, Johns said. “There are math extension questions, too,” as well as various books in the kit.
Kayla Harvey, who teaches fifth grade in Blooming Prairie, and Matt Kittelson, who will transition this year to teaching sixth-grade science, chose a kit with a litany of attributes.
Electricity, magnets, and light are all featured prominently, and Harvey can utilize the kits for practice with the scientific method, a focus for fifth graders in Blooming Prairie, she said. With simple circuits in the kits, students can test whether or not a bevy of items function as conductors, and “we’re excited.”
In sixth grade, “we do lots of work with energy,” and this kit fulfills myriad state standards for science, Kittelson said. Students will learn more about “different forms of energy, how it can be transferred, and how it can be transformed,” as well as potential and kinetic energy.
The kits can also aid other subjects besides science, he said. For example, the kit offers miniature Morse code machines, which students could use to enhance spelling or vocabulary study.
Paige Gilligan and Amy Wencl, both fifth-grade teachers at Owatonna’s McKinley Elementary, opted for kits that use makeshift cars to teach forces of motion and simple machines.
“It’ll be really cool with our simple machines unit,” Wencl said. It’s “really engaging.”
“As our unit progresses, (students) go from playing with cars to propeller challenges,” Gilligan said. “It builds along the way,” and “they see how weights can affect different things.”
“They can design and tweak the base car,” as well as “add in technical drawings,” she added. “This is how it is in the real world.”
Like Kittelson and Harvey, Wencl can see numerous connections to other subject areas with her kit, she said. As students observe their vehicles and test them, they’ll need to employ math skills like mean, median, mode, and line plots.
“It’s awesome to work with experts in the field” during Arkema’s science week and “incorporate all subject areas” with “these great kits,” Wencl said. The kits will allow students to learn “in a hands-on way.”
Teachers can return Arkema’s summer science camp multiple times, and that was the case for half of 2019’s group of six, Green said. Participants also typically present the ensuing spring at a community advisory panel to explain how they’ve used their kits with students at their schools.
Schultz is making her third appearance over the past quarter century at Arkema’s science camp this year, and, amazingly, she’s had the same mentor each time, Ricky Soto.
“You learn a lot,” and “it’s very beneficial to learn new things,” Schultz said. As a teacher, “you’re always trying to improve.”
This is also Harvey’s third time at Arkema’s science workshop, and it’s “nice to take time in the summer to really explore your teaching materials,” she said. “It’s tough to do that” when school is in session as teachers are focused on “the business” of the day.
She also welcomes collaboration with other teachers, even from neighboring districts, she said. Furthermore, Arkema “treats us so well, and they want to help us grow.”
Gilligan is another returner to the workshop, and she “piqued my interest” in the camp, said Wencl, a first-timer. “Arkema is so gracious. These kits are not cheap, by any means, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”
After experiencing the workshop, she’s certainly a convert, she added. “I would definitely recommend it to other” teachers.
It’s often a “struggle” for Arkema to attract and retain qualified workers in its rural setting, and “we have lots of upper-level STEAM jobs,” Green said. “The best thing in the world is to get some kid in Blooming Prairie, turn (him or her) into a great engineer or chemist, and then have them work at Arkema.”
Obviously, it’s much easier for Arkema to hire individuals who already live in Blooming Prairie, or who grew up in the community but moved away for school, than to relocate someone unfamiliar with the culture, he said. Considering America’s low unemployment rate, and a persistent skills gap, companies often complain about a paucity of qualified employees.
However, “if I’m going to talk about a problem, I need to do something to solve the problem and help our community stay strong,” he said. By continuing to invest in education with the annual science camp, “we can keep places like this viable.”
This program is run in communities where Arkema has either manufacturing or research facilities, according to Arkema’s Sandi Mayzlik. Since its inception in 1996, teachers who have participated in the program have shared what they have learned with more than 50,000 students nationwide.
Blooming Prairie teachers have attended for years and added numerous tools to the district’s education arsenal. In 2017, for example, elementary teachers Angie Avery and Chelsea Van Roekel emerged from Arkema with a Maker Space, and, the previous year, Blooming Prairie representatives brought back Legos, which led to an after-school Legos club.
Jake Schwarz, Blooming Prairie’s elementary principal, actually participated in Arkema’s science academy 15 years ago, so “I know it’s good stuff” teachers “are bringing back,” he said. “It’s quality curriculum they can use right away.”
The fact that so many teachers, like Schultz, Gilligan, and Harvey, return to this workshop after initial visits — and that the camp attracts new members each year, such as Wencl — is a testament to the instruction of mentors and the efficacy of the kits, he added. “In the science field, this is about as good as professional development gets.”