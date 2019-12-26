OWATONNA — An empty exhibit hall at the Steele County History Center means the historical society will once again invite the public in for music and dancing to ring in the New Year on Jan. 3.
While the event is not an annual tradition by any means, organizer Mary Anne Higgins said the museum hosts it whenever possible in between shows.
“It’s such a nice, open, airy space,” she noted. “You’ve got acoustics in here that are wonderful because you’ve got a little bit lower ceiling.” Higgins, who also works as the historical society’s volunteer coordinator, added that special events in between shows provide an opportunity to truly appreciate the size of the hall.
While the musical acts have varied in the past, she said this year's dance will feature the Austin Big Band for the group’s first-ever Owatonna appearance. Higgins explained that the ensemble came highly recommended after its past performances in Blooming Prairie and other nearby towns.
She also noted that the band has a special tie-in with one of the two new exhibitions. The center will host a show on the 100th anniversary of the American Legion starting in February, and band manager Nathan Wradislavsky noted that his group got its start meeting in old American Legion clubrooms, according to a news release from the historical society.
In addition to the upcoming show in Owatonna, the ensemble has performed at the Paramount Theatre and Neon Ballroom in Austin, the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club and elsewhere. The group formed in 1994, and Wradislavsky noted that some of its musicians had even been active themselves during the big band style’s heyday in the 1940s.
“A lot of the original members from the group are from that World War II era, and played in the big bands that toured around in the post-war years,” he explained. Wradislavsky added that this connection to the military was one of the reasons the group has been so active at American Legion posts.
In terms of the ensemble’s repertoire, he said they try to include some mid-century classics from the likes of Count Basie and other famous big band musicians, as well as more modern compositions.
“We’ve got a pretty decent library of both. A lot of people like hearing tunes like ‘In The Mood’ or ‘720 In The Books,’ things that like that that were popular right at the end of WWII,” he explained.
While the group has been performing around the area for over two decades, Wradislavsky confirmed that this will be the ensemble’s first-ever show in Owatonna. He added that the historical setting “fits in our wheelhouse.”
According to Higgins, proceeds from the event will go back toward the Steele County Historical Society’s programming. Tickets for the dance are $25 per person or $45 per couple. They are available for purchase at the history center, Kottke Jewelers, Tri M Graphics, Prairie Home in Blooming Prairie, or online at www.schsmn.org.
The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 3. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and music and dancing will begin around 7:30 p.m. and finish at 10 p.m.