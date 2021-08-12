Crunching down the gravel roads 10 miles southwest of Owatonna this weekend, a driver might be caught off guard by the sight of military jets flying in loops overhead. Fortunately, the figures inside those planes are mannequins.
These are the model aircrafts of the Northern Alliance Military Fly In, an annual event put on by Southern Minnesota Model Aircraft Club. Running all day Thursday through Saturday, the Fly In celebrates its 16th year.
“We just are passionate about building and flying pieces of history,” said Chris Mayer, the club's contest director.
Mayer is not exaggerating when he calls these model aircrafts pieces of history. With a “giant scale” wingspan of at least 80 inches for monoplanes or 60 inches for biplanes, aircrafts participating in the Fly In are scale replicas of military aircraft. That means that the same flight controls in a full-scale F16, for instance, will also be found in a model aircraft of an F16.
“It flies under the same principles, it’s just you’re not in it,” said Mayer, a 53-year-old airline pilot who has been building and flying remote control planes since he was 13. “But your head has to be … It’s easy to lose orientation, especially on something like this that’s going 200 miles per hour.”
Driving home the similarity between commercial aviation and RC flying is the presence of “spotters” at RC events — experienced RCers who look out for other airplanes and communicate with pilots, functioning as a kind of air traffic controller. Explaining the layout of the flying field, Mayer pointed to grass and simulated asphalt runways, pilot stations and credentialed members in pink shirts who controlled flow operations.
Given the amount of time and money RCers require to build these aircrafts — two and a half years is typical, Mayer said, to build models that cost thousands or tens of thousands of dollars — most attendees are pretty serious about the hobby.
Gary Tschautscher, who came to the event with his wife, Heike Tschautscher, is no exception.
“I’ve enjoyed this since I was a little kid,” Gary said. “I like the technology of it, the building and the know-how.”
More than just time and money, RCers often face one all-too-common challenge: crashes.
“It’s a harsh reality of this hobby,” Mayer said. “I crashed one of these in Indiana about a month ago.”
In the first few hours of Thursday alone, Mayer said, two planes had already crashed. Sometimes crashed aircraft are salvageable, but often not. Those two pilots who crashed their planes on Friday were not so lucky.
“They’re beyond repair,” he said. “They’ll have to start over.”
Though he’s seen RCers react badly — throwing their transmitters, pouting — most know to suck it up and start marching out into the field to find their airplane.
“We spend a lot of time in the corn and the beans,” he said, gesturing at the crops surrounding the flying field.
For Tim Johnson, owner of the field, the event is an excuse for him to have his friends from all over the country come out every year and have a fun weekend. With an average of 100 pilots in attendance, and 500-1,000 spectators, the Fly In draws a significant number of out-of-state visitors.
“We’re not doing this to make a bunch of money,” said Johnson, a grain and crop farmer. “Some places have lots of spectators and they charge $10 a person to come in. We do this for the pilots.”
“It’s my friends!” he said, waving at passersby. “Every one of these guys, I’ll say they’re my friends.”
More than just a passion or social club, though, the Fly In is experienced by many as a way to honor history and the military. Building model airplanes, Mayer said, RCers generally learn a lot about the history of their particular aircraft along the way. They fly it the way it was designed to be flown.
For Mayer, who served 21 years in the Air Force, it’s also about “honoring the pilot that flew these airplanes and then lost their lives, and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “This is just one way that we can have a little fun honoring their service.”