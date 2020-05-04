Ahead of a May 11 public hearing, the Blooming Prairie City Council is seeking feedback from residents on a proposed radio-controlled car track along Mill Avenue.
Property owner Jim O’Connor submitted a finalized application April 20 for a conditional use permit that would allow him to transform a vacant lot at 124 Mill Ave. S., just east of the railroad tracks and zoned for industrial use. If granted, the permit would be valid for six months, at which time it would go back to the council for review before a potential extension.
Elected officials first discussed the track at its April 13 meeting. While Council member Bill Newman said he would like to see another all-ages activity in town, Council member Brad Clark said he had already heard concerns from neighbors regarding the noise. Located directly across Highway 218 from City Hall, the open-air track would border on a residential neighborhood to the north and east.
According to a letter sent by City Administrator Andrew Langholz to adjacent property owners, the track would likely be open seven days a week, from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Blooming Prairie resident Nathan Schumacher, who has been working with O’Connor to plan and oversee the project, said the track would operate on a membership basis. Anyone interested in using the facility could join, and then have access to the track during its hours of operation.
In April, Langholz reported that the track would likely host both electric and nitro-powered cars. In his letter to residents, he compared the noise from an electric car to that of a bicycle. He added that nitro-powered cars can be heard at about 83 decibels from a distance of 15 feet, which he approximated to be slightly quieter than a lawnmower.
Conditions placed on the permit’s approval by the Planning Commission and City Council include a 6-foot tall fence along the north and east property lines, as well as a minimum of seven on-site parking spots and signage indicating the track is for private use.
The fence was recommended to help mitigate the noise carrying over to nearby homes — a concern raised by both the Planning Commission and City Council.
“I’ve got a friend that lives over there,” said Clark, adding that he’d heard some concern from area homeowners. “He works nights, and I understand where he’s coming from.”
After a separate discussion at the April meeting of possibly closing down the Pine Springs Pool for the summer due to COVID-19, Newman added that the track could be a good alternative for families. As a former race car driver, Schumacher said he initially began remote-control racing last summer as a more affordable activity for him to do with his family.
“That’s how we spent our summer last year, my son and I,” said Schumacher. “[O’Connor] asked if it would be something good for the community, if we could put one up in Blooming Prairie, because he thought there’s not much for youth to do around town … he already had the property but wasn’t doing anything with it.”
Schumacher added that he’s willing to work with the city’s conditions, trying to balance noise concerns with giving members enough time to use the track. City Attorney Jason Iacovino said at the April meeting that, in the event the track gets approved and then doesn’t meet the attached conditions, the city would also have the authority to shut it down.
Although the May 11 council meeting will be held virtually due to the pandemic, Langholz will share any written comments submitted beforehand with officials and residents will be able to tune into the council chambers from home.
Following the public hearing, Langholz added that approval of the conditional use permit would also be an item on the night’s agenda, meaning council members will likely make a final decision on the fate of the track next week. After receiving the application late last month, Langholz added that the city has 60 days to either make a decision on the permit or submit a request for more time.