As the Steele County Board of Commissioners crosses the finish line of adopting their five-year strategic plan, emphasis is now on the stewardship the government serves over taxpayer dollars.
During the regular board meeting on Tuesday, County Administrator Scott Golberg presented the commissioners with a couple selections of an updated vision statement to consider.
“I think stewardship is really connected to the foundation of what we do,” Golberg said. “We are stewards of taxpayer dollars, so it certainly fits in the government context.”
Golberg said the suggestions came from multiple work sessions, employee surveys and work focus groups regarding the strategic plan. The vision of Steele County now reads: “First in service. First in stewardship. The County of choice … today and tomorrow.”
Aside from an updated vision statement, the strategic plan expands further in some of the primary goal areas the county has had over the years. While collaboration and partnerships, technology, workplace/workforce and supporting a changing demographic remain the primary goal areas, the new strategic plan goes into further detail on actions that will be taken to achieve these goals.
For collaboration and partnerships, the county identifies coordinating resources with other entities to deliver cost-effective service as the key goal. Actions listed to achieve this goal over the next five years include exploring opportunities to coordinate resources with other local government entities, counties and other agencies, and pursuing, tracking and reporting developed coordinated resource efforts in the areas of cost savings and increased level of service.
Key goal coordinators for this area were identified as Golberg, Public Health Director Amy Caron, Technical Clerk Kristi Blum and other county department heads.
Several key goals have been identified for technology, including researching new technologies to leverage workforce needs and increase efficiency, identify and mitigate threats to infrastructure and systems and improve service delivery to the public. Director of Information Technology Dave Purscell, GIS Coordinator Nick Flatgard and Assistant Director of Human Resources Gina McGuire will be the coordinators for each of these goals. Golberg will also be a coordinator for the service delivery goal.
Actions that the county will take to achieve the technology goals include, but are not limited to, reviewing and prioritizing technology initiatives for all departments, identifying and addressing both security and physical threats (i.e. power outages), enhancing the website and systems to meet ADA compliance and improving communication and awareness with the public about available services.
In supporting a changing demographic, key goals include supporting the county’s changing demographic by creating and implementing an action plan and educating the youth about county government. Actions to help education the youth include developing a strategy to incorporate middle/high school age students in active learning of government activities and positions, implementing youth field trips/tours of county buildings and facilities, coordinating with surrounding colleges to utilize interns, and reviewing options for “Bring Your Child to Work Day.”
Coordinating this key goal are Public Health Nurse Heather Fast, Technical Clerk Katie Barden and Recorder Rick Kvien.
Goals and action plans for the area of workplace/workforce remained largely unchanged moving forward and include, but are not limited to, attracting and retaining employees, utilizing performance reviews to identify growth and development opportunities, and explore innovation and best practices. Coordinators for this area include Human Resources Director Julie Johnson, Community Corrections Officer Tim Schammel, Assistant County Attorney Sasha Henning, Accountant Erin Edel, Golberg and department heads.