A Waseca woman who pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle with a child in the backseat outside the Owatonna Public Library has been sentenced to prison.
Emilie Kay Perkins, 25, submitted a guilty plea to felony theft of a motor vehicle on Dec. 7 in Steele County Court. Perkins originally had a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 1, but instead amended her plea to guilty. The same day of her guilty plea, Judge Karen Duncan sentenced Perkins to 30 months in prison, with credit for time served for 154 days.
While Perkins has a criminal history, the specific case in question stemmed from a June 26 incident in Owatonna. That afternoon, Perkins stole a truck that was left running in the Owatonna Public Library while the owner stepped out to return books in the drop box. The owner’s 6-year-old daughter was inside the truck at the time of the incident and Perkins pulled over to let the child out before driving off again.
The incident was captured on the library’s video surveillance.
Perkins was also sentenced to 20 months in prison, to be served concurrently, for an additional felony count of theft of a motor vehicle for an incident that occurred just four days prior to the theft from the library.
On June 22, Perkins was pulled over by an Owatonna officer after a query on the vehicle she was driving showed it had been reported stolen. The officer reported Perkins was in medical distress and eventually had her transported to the Owatonna Hospital. Drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be black tar heroin were found inside the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Perkins pleaded guilty to the motor vehicle theft, but a felony charge for fifth-degree drug possession was dismissed per the plea agreement.
In October, Perkins pleaded guilty to a felony count of second-degree drug possession in Hennepin County and sentenced to 75 months in prison, with credit for 251 days already served.
On Dec. 14, Perkins pleaded guilty to a felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance in Redwood County and sentenced to 21 months in prison, with credit for 226 days already served.
Perkins also pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor count of damage to property in Dodge County and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but was able to use credit for time served. Two felony burglary charges, a gross misdemeanor drug charge and a petty misdemeanor drug charge were dismissed in that case.
Perkins’ sentences are to be served concurrently at the Minnesota Correction Facility – Shakopee, the state’s women’s prison.