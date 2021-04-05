The Rev. Russ Rudolf lived a fulfilling and busy life, but according to his family, the most important part is that he fully lived every single second of it.
“He wasn’t idle too much,” laughed Tom Rudolf, one of Russ’ two sons. “He enjoyed being busy and he cared a lot about Owatonna and the people here. He cared about helping out and just trying to make things better.”
Russ died on March 25 following a short battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He was 87.
Highly active in the Owatonna community since first moving here in 1967, Russ leaves behind a long legacy. The reverend retired in 1995 after 28 years at the pulpit of St. John Lutheran Church, where he was known to love the interaction with the people more than any other element of his job. From celebrating baptisms and seeing their confirmations, to helping work through sorrows and lead funerals, Russ was a part of each church-goers life during his time preaching.
“Obviously as a revered he knew a lot of people and a lot of people knew him, but we have been surprised to learn that there were so many people outside of the members of St. John that he had provided counseling for,” Tom said, adding that the cards from community members stating his father provided exactly this kind of service continue to roll in. “It doesn’t surprise me that he did that, he enjoyed helping people.”
Russ’ passion for helping others was also highlighted in his 52-year membership of the Exchange Club of Owatonna, including stints as an officer, president and editor of the club’s newsletter. He also served on committees for United Way of Steele County, Steele County Social Services, Mankato State College and other church and community organizations, as well as speaking to high school health classes and coaching youth sports for Owatonna Parks and Recreation.
The reverend’s byline is also well known in town, having been a longtime columnist for the People’s Press. Less known by the readers but one of his favorite contributions to the pages was Russ’ photographs for the popular “Mystery Shot” feature, something Tom said his father took a great deal of pride in.
“He really loved photography and he loved doing the mystery shot,” Tom said. “He was very excited every time his shots would be selected for people to try to figure out where in town the photo was taken.”
Russ also wrote and presented “Music for Meditation" on KRFO for a number of years.
Though his father was well known and much loved by the public, Tom said the man he called “Dad” had a lot of other passions in life that stand out to the family as what made him so unique.
“He loved history and loved to go to any kind of museum,” Tom said. “If you said there was a museum around, he would go to it. One of the last big trips him and my mom took was to northwestern Iowa where he researched at least five museums to hit up with the possibility of going to 10.”
Tom said his father also had an affinity for pipe organs, located churches in the region that had the specialty instruments, and making it a point to visit and listen to them play as often as he could. Russ and his wife of 65 years would travel to listen to college choirs and enjoy “small college” basketball games.
Though his life was packed with activities and interests, Tom said his father continued to learn and fall in love with new things every day.
“That’s just it – he loved to learn,” Tom said. “He thought that was the best part of life, to keep learning new stuff.”
Not only did Russ love to learn new things, but he also loved to teach. More specifically, he had a passion for teaching others how to come together regardless of their disagreements.
“My dad was someone who would always let you know his opinion and his opinion was typically backed up with some pretty solid research. You may not have liked what he had to say, but a lot of people respected him for saying it,” Tom said. “That’s really what my dad did. He wanted to teach people to continue to learn, to respect each other, and to help each other wherever you can.”