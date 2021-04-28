Kim Goblirsch, Medford High School language arts teacher, has been named one of nine finalists in the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of Year program.
An independent panel of 24 people in the areas of education, business, government and nonprofits were tasked with selecting the finalists from a group of 25 semifinalists. A total of 75 Teacher of the Year candidates were in the running this year.
Goblirsch received a phone call on Friday from Education Minnesota informing her that she was one of the top nine finalists. She said she was shocked to hear that she had been chosen, but was nevertheless very excited to hear the news.
For Goblirsch, the most rewarding part of teaching is watching her students become engaged in the lessons.
“I enjoy moments when there is a natural shift toward student-led discussions,” she said. “I get to listen and watch while my students do most of the talking.”
Goblirsch’s ability to make literature accessible and fun for her students is just one of the many reasons her colleague, Medford language arts teacher Rebecca Mohr, nominated her for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.
“Kim is able to challenge her students beyond what they think they can achieve, and she does so in a way that students appreciate,” Mohr said. “I cannot tell you how many seniors have struggled with the level of difficulty of her College Lit/Comp class, but many of them graduate saying it was the best class they have ever taken.”
Mohr describes Goblirsch’s teaching as genuine, adding that she approaches difficult topics with empathy and guides her students through it. Goblirsch also has fun with her students, providing the perfect balance between challenge and excitement, effectively leaving a lasting impression on students.
“I could go on for quite some time telling you how incredible Kim is as a teacher and colleague, but I can sum it up by telling you that Kim is truly the most amazing educator I have ever known,” Mohr said.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet, originally scheduled for May 2, has been postponed to mid-August due to the pandemic. The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Qorsho Hassan, will announce this year’s honoree at the 2021 event. More information regarding the event will be announced soon, according to a news release.
The selection panel is set to meet in June to perform individual interviews with each of the finalists before casting a vote for the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Normally the interviews would be face-to-face, but this year they will be conducted through Zoom. More information on how the selection process works can be found by visiting educationminnesota.org/news/awards/teacher-of-the-year.aspx.
In the meantime, Goblirsch will be thinking about how to prepare for the interview. She said she'll reflect on how the school year has gone thus far and reflect on educational issues or changes she would like to see addressed in the future.
“It’s quite an honor to be recognized, but I also like to make sure that other teachers are also recognized too,” Goblirsch said. “I'm sure there are also a lot of other teachers too that didn't get a chance to fill that out, who definitely deserve the recognition for this year.”