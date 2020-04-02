OWATONNA – Believe it or not: spring is here!
As people continue to adjust to more time at home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, finding activities to do outside has become a more common issue as they maneuver through uncertain times. The owners at Souba Greenhouse and Nursery in Owatonna took quick note of the situation, and decided an early opening would best serve the community.
“Typically we would be opening on April 15,” said Jon DeMars, one of the co-owners of the greenhouse, adding that they are considered an essential service as they provide wholesale vegetables. “But we had customers calling and wanting to come out, they’re stuck at home and wanted to plant some pansies and potatoes, so we opened last week so that we could offer them something to do.”
The greenhouse doors opened, but DeMars and his co-owner, Jody Hugley, recognized that not everybody may want to walk around the area to shop during the public health emergency. In order to best assist their customers’ needs, they implemented online ordering with curbside pickup. The team also set up a hand sanitizer dispenser near the front door and are working on creating a hand washing station as well to help bring additional peace of mind in what they hope will be a peaceful environment for shoppers.
“We almost forget about the coronavirus when we’re in here,” Hugley laughed. “It hot and warm and we’re busy – it’s our own little sanctuary away from everything.”
Hugley added that some customers have enjoyed the opportunity to come to the greenhouse and walk around to look at plants, taking in some fresh air and what little bit of normalcy they can find. DeMars agreed with his partner, adding that when he's in a greenhouse it is hard to remember about all the chaos going on out in the world.
“It’s a little bit of an escape,” DeMars said. As the warmer weather nears, DeMars said he’s noticed an uptick in people looking for an outlet in the form of gardening – an activity that the greenhouse staff swears is a stress reliever.
“Gardening gives people more of an ability to feel that they are accomplishing something and they can see the fruit of their labor,” DeMars said.
As social distancing becomes more and more important as more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed, Hugley said that gardening is also a great way to gain a sense of self-sustainability.
“You can grow your own things instead of go to the grocery store and eat off of frozen and canned foods for a very long time,” she said. “Gardening kind of brings us back to before things were so easy and quick to access.”
Hugley said that as people are at home with their families – including school-aged children who are now engaging in distance learning – a family garden could work as both a fun activity and a teachable experience.
Even though people are itching to dig in the dirt, the greenhouse owners said that it's a bit too early to start planting much. While pansies and some vegetables could be good to go in a garden, DeMars said that it’s important not to rush planting as most things will not be able to survive the uncertain weather Minnesota will continue to experience until mid-May.
“The frost is out of the ground, so you can definitely start getting your garden prepared and beds ready by picking the spot you want to grow things,” he said, adding that tilling up the garden and planning things out are the steps that could be taken today. “There is still a lot of stuff you can do before planting season. You could buy a little plant and keep it inside. Plants always make people happy.”