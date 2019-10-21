SUMMIT TOWNSHIP – A toddler is currently being hospitalized for life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Monday morning in rural Steele County.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at 7:28 a.m. in Summit Township. According to the report, 31-year-old Anthony Ingram of Blooming Prairie rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue SE. The stopped vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Kyrie Grams of St. Paul, then collided with the vehicle in front of it.
The driver of the third vehicle, which was also stopped at the intersection, was 29-year-old Kelsey Lembke of Blooming Prairie. Neither Lembke or her 2-year-old passenger were injured as a result of the crash.
Grams was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries as well as her 2-year-old passenger, Macoy Schmidke, who is being treated for life threatening injuries.
Ingram sustained no injuries from the crash.
The State Patrol reports that alcohol was not a factor in the crash and that the roads were wet at the time.
Also responding to the accident were the Ellendale Fire Department, Ellendale Ambulance, and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office.