A recent rise in COVID-19 and influenza-like illnesses, mixed with shortages in substitute teachers and staff, have left area schools pulling all available resources together in order to keep students in school.
With a two-week mask mandate currently in place for Owatonna Public Schools, many are wondering what exactly is happening within the district.
According to Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Krell, 467 students and staff were absent Tuesday due to COVID-19 and flu-like illnesses. Of that number, 122 were staff. This number of positive cases is nearly quadruple from a few days ago after students and staff returned from the holiday break.
Because of the alarming number of absences, school officials met with members of Steele County Public Health to discuss next steps, and the conclusion was made that masking would be the necessary mitigation step to slow down the rapid spread of these illnesses.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, there have been a total 7,975 positive cases of COVID-19 in Steele County as of Jan. 12. This number reflects data collected since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
Due to the surge in new positive cases, some events and activities have been postponed. One such event is the Music Boosters of Owatonna’s annual benefit concert, originally scheduled for Saturday.
“With rising influenza and COVID-19 cases in the schools and community, it became clear that putting on this concert would be both logistically challenging and a risk to our community,” said MBO President Jesse Hess. “We have made the difficult decision to push the concert to a later date this spring. We are hopeful that the dynamics will have changed by then, and we will be able to gather to listen to music again.”
Staffing shortages continue to be a high priority concern for all school districts within Steele County.
“We’re already experiencing a staff shortage and more notably a substitute teacher shortage,” Krell said. “So everyone is coming together to do whatever it takes to keep kids in school and in person.”
Following the holiday season, Krell said it is not uncommon to see a rise in absences in students and staff due to illness. However, how rapidly and vastly COVID-19 and flu-like illnesses have spread is like nothing she’s ever seen before.
“There’s a significant difference in this year compared to previous years,” Krell said. “Even last year we didn’t have this many absences. We’ve never operated like this before.”
Teachers are giving up their preparation time to teach in different classrooms, administration is stepping in at various schools, principals are teaching, and other faculty are assisting in lunchrooms and all other areas where staff is short.
The Owatonna School District is not alone in facing these obstacles. According to Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau, positive COVID-19 cases at Medford Public Schools are up slightly, but overall their positivity rate remains at 2%. Being that number is below their threshold, the district is not currently required to take additional steps in preventing the spread.
Ristau said Medford schools are also feeling the impact of staffing shortages, with many current staff having to step in wherever and whenever they can.
“The problem is we have seen more teacher absences than we have available substitutes,” Ristau said. “Myself and principals and others are helping where we can. We’ve been short-staffed on a regular basis, but at this point we’re managing well.”
Similarly to Medford, Blooming Prairie School District has recently seen a slight increase in positive cases of COVID-19. After meeting with their advisory team, though, Superintendent Chris Staloch said they do not think it is necessary at this point to take any additional mitigation measures.