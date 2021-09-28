Spooky season is upon us, and cemeteries are once again the place to be.
This isn’t about ghosts and goblins, though, but about digging into the rich history that is Steele County.
On Saturday, local historian Nancy Vaillancourt will lead a caravan of curious minds on a unique tour through a handful of the county’s rural cemeteries. In partnership with the Steele County Historical Society, and with the assistance of fellow keeper of folklore and tidbits Steve Wencl, Vaillancourt will unearth the tales of communities, churches and the individuals buried beyond the Owatonna city limits.
“We want to be remembered, so in turn, I like to remember others who have gone before us,” Vaillancourt said about her personal interest in the stories surrounding cemeteries. “This is our real history because history is really made up of individual stories — when we’re at the local cemeteries I know I can go in, choose on person’s name at random and look them up. I will always find something interesting.”
Stories beyond the grave
Vaillancourt has lead cemetery tours in the past, including trips to the Forest Hill and Sacred Heart cemeteries. At those places, she said one can find some of the more popular legends of those who are buried there.
“There is a monument in the Sacred Heart Cemetery for Henry Krier — a businessman who was on his way to deposit some money and was then attacked by two young men who ended up killing him,” Vaillancourt said. “While the whole town was very upset, but eventually found the people who did it and convicted them, the story will becomes a story of his wife and how she was left to raise their children with so much heartache.”
In the Forest Hill Cemetery, Vaillancourt said one of the most well-known local tales is that of the stone that reads “They who lie here were all murdered.” The stone is the beginning of a story about five individuals who were murdered in Nebraska, but then brought back to Owatonna to be buried.
“Stories like that always catch our attention, but anyone at any cemetery can find some sort of connection to a unique story,” Vaillancourt said. Her co-host of the tour, Wencl, is personally a big fan of the folklore that often comes with the cemeteries, stating that once he gets going on the interesting facts about the area he can’t stop.
“There’s just a lot of interesting stuff that you can learn in the stories behind the people we’ve buried,” Wencl said.
History of local diversity
The cemeteries included on the upcoming tour are located in Aurora Township, Litomysl, and Blooming Prairie, but a few other small surrounding rural cemeteries will also make appearances among the group’s stops. One thing that they all have in common, Vaillancourt said, is that they are all ethnic cemeteries.
“We have some that are Bohemian or Danish that give us more information about how those groups of people developed in those areas,” Vaillancourt said.
Kellen Hinrichsen, director of the Steele County Historical Society, said these cemeteries show the richness of the diversity that has always existed in Steele County.
“A lot of times people think of small areas like we have here as pretty homogenous, but there really is a lot of diversity in Steele County in a variety of different areas,” Hinrichsen said, adding that at least on Czech cemetery will be on the weekend tour. “Immigration always comes in waves, and looking back at our history we see the waves of Czech immigrants, German immigrants, Scandinavian immigrants. Now they are coming from different areas because it’s a new wave, but it’s certainly not new to the area.”
Hinrichsen said the upcoming cemetery tour is an example of the different kind of “engaging” events he hopes to make more prevalent in Steele County. They are a fun way for people to learn more about the area that they live in, he said, and it allows individuals to connect to their own history in a new way outside of the History Center or the Village of Yesteryear.