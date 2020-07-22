Emily Lavalier’s work displays a world of detail and color, but a closer look reveals that world is made up of scraps of paper, tissue paper, string and beads.
Lavalier is a self-taught high-density collage artist from Minneapolis. Her work is at the Owatonna Arts Center and on display at the Owatonna Hospital as part of its Healing Arts Program. These galleries will be up throughout the summer.
“I was always pretty artistic as a kid,” Lavalier said. Throughout elementary and high school she would participate in art contests.
She entered the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an art major, but later changed her degree to communications after discovering an art degree was not for her. After school she took a job as a travel agent. At night she would have intricate scrapbooking sessions based on her travels and create greeting cards.
“I think those two things kept me in the art mode,” Lavalier said.
In her late 20s she left the travel industry to begin working as an employment consultant for those with disabilities.
“I just kind of had this moment of realization, I was helping these people find these jobs that were individualized, they were passionate about it, they loved doing,” Lavalier said. “I was like 'why don’t I have a job that I like and feel that same way?'”
That is when she started investing more time, money and resources into her art. She continues to work with people with disabilities at a group home.
How Lavalier layers her pieces
She begins each collage by deciding its size and sketching out her plan. From there she adds the biggest pieces first, for example the sky or grass. She continues to build the collage by adding small pieces until the fine details have developed.
“The first couple layers get covered, so I try to save my good papers and my details and stuff that I don't want to get covered for the third or fourth layers,” Lavalier said.
As the pieces become smaller and smaller Lavalier looks for colors rather than specific images. The final step includes adding texture with string, tissue paper and beads to get the image to pop. The details are her trademark and what makes her collages high density.
“I realized people really like the texture, people really like the really small details,” Lavalier said.
She uses recycled material from books and magazines which she picks up from thrift stores. In fact, a book on golf courses has provided Lavalier with all the green scraps she needs.
“When I first started doing (collages) I was kind of joking around that it's art for the broke person,” Lavalier said.
Each collage takes around 200 to 500 hours, but the time really depends on the size and the amount of detail.
“I usually have a couple going at a time, so if I'm working on one and then I'm sick of looking at it I just kind of jump over to another one,” Lavalier said.
Since completing a large collage for the new Westwood Hills Nature Center in St. Louis Park, she is focusing on smaller projects with solid backgrounds similar to the ones available to view on her Instagram page @emlavart.
She draws inspiration from her life
Nathan Stromberg, a collage artist and painter from St.Paul has been an inspiration to Lavalier. She has viewed his work at the Minnesota State Fair. The two met at one point and Stromberg gave her some tips on how to improve her work.
“He was hugely inspiring to me,” Lavalier said
Lavalier also draws inspiration from her four years in the travel industry. A lot of her earlier works were based on photos that she took or places she went to while traveling. She also draws inspiration from her job in the disability field and the people she works with.
Lavalier makes an effort to represent diversity within her work. In her “Fancy Lady” series she shows women of various skin tones because she believes representation matters.
“I’d say that that's one social statement that I say in my pieces,” Lavalier said. “I try to make women that could essentially be anyone.”
She does admit that sometimes it can be a challenge to find darker skin tones with the magazines and books at her disposal.
Lavalier’s work is displayed at:
• Owatonna Arts Center
435 Garden View Lane, Owatonna
• Owatonna Hospital
2250 N.W. 26th St., Owatonna