Owatonna student artwork is now up at the Owatonna Arts Center in celebration of National Youth Art Month.
The walls inside the arts center are covered in drawings, painting, photography and collages, filling the room with a variety of colors and textures. Students of all ages are represented in the exhibit, which explores use of varying material and compositions.
The annual exhibition opened on March 7, highlighting a significant number of works by Owatonna elementary school, middle school and high school students. While National Youth Art Month is typically celebrated in March, artwork will be up until April 25 to allow friends, family and the public sufficient time to view the exhibit. Visitors are required to wear masks and social distance.
Students have not allowed the pandemic or distance learning to halt their creativity or their choice to express themselves through art.
“The show is a testament to the adaptability of students and faculty,” Silvan Durben, creative director at the center, wrote in an email to the People’s Press.
Middle school art teacher Nicole Melgaard explained that during hybrid learning, she would only see her students in person once a week. At that time, students would receive instruction for their assigned projects. They would work on the project outside of class until Melgaard saw them the following week. When the middle school temporarily switched entirely to distance learning around Thanksgiving, her class met over Google Meets.
This past week marks the first time Owatonna secondary students have been allowed to come back into the building four days a week, instead of two days a week, which had been the learning model for the majority of the 2020-21 school year.
“This week is the first time that we have all of our students physically in the room in a year,” Melgaard said. “It’s taking a little getting used to for them and for us to remember what that's like to to have everybody in the classroom, but it's really nice to have them back in the building and be able to spend more time with them, double the amount of time with them, since we'll be able to see them a couple of times a week now.”
While middle school students get feedback on their artwork while they’re in person, Melgaard said students in her class are turning in their work digitally via Google slideshow, where Melgaard can offer feedback and answer questions. Additionally weekly meetings via Google Meets, held on Wednesdays, offer kids one-on-one attention time with their instructors.
Artwork at the center comes from assignments from classes such as graphic design, digital media arts, painting, drawing and 3D art. Each instructor introduces a unit and allows students the creative freedom to create what they want to demonstrate their understanding of art standards, how to use tools and the elements and principles of design.
A number of factors are taken into consideration when selecting which pieces will be displayed in the exhibit. Melgaard looks for how well the student uses the elements and principles of design, the students’ skills in using the assigned tools and if their work is original and creative.
“The other piece about that is craftsmanship ... are they drawing slowly and carefully and neatly and taking pride in their work and their paper,” Melgaard said.
Melgaard says she is grateful that the exhibit was still possible this year and appreciates the flexibility and show time extension. She is impressed with students and staff’s ability to be flexible and accommodate this year’s changes as they occurred. She applauds students' resilience through this tough time, and adds that teachers are working with students through their struggles.