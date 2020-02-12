OWATONNA – Only a few piles of rubble remain of what was once the Cedarview Care Center, a building that has sat vacant on the south side of Owatonna for more than half a decade.
The demolition of the building, which began earlier this month, marked the end of a long road for the former skilled-nursing facility that millions of dollars was poured into by Steele County in an attempt to bring the building up to code to become an assisted-living facility. Now, the site is the home of the future Willow Brook Cooperative Living, a senior housing cooperative for ages 62 and up – the first of its kind in Owatonna.
“As a cooperative, Willow Brook will be owned by its members,” explained Brad Bass, the owner of Bradford Development who purchased Cedarview and the adjoining Park Place Senior Living to construct the new facility and manage both properties. “It will really depend on the marketing platform that we build and if we have enough presales to move forward, but if we have a burst of people who need housing immediately I could see us opening in late 2020 or early 2021.”
Bass first began the process of purchasing the two facilities in July 2019, after Steele County had listed them on the market for a full year. The facilities were originally acquired by Steele County during the county’s involvement with Steele County Communities for a Lifetime, a nonprofit corporation founded by the county and Benedictine Health System to run area assisted-living facilities. The county removed its affiliation with the nonprofit at the end of 2017, a decision made largely because of the amount of money funneled into the partnership.
In his original presentation, Bass stated that his vision for the two facilities would be to keep Park Place as an assisted living facility and to demolish Cedarview, replacing it with a 27-unit senior cooperative. Now, Bass is saying that they are debating between a 27- or a 36-unit facility, dependent on what the demand in the market shows. He added that this could also potentially lead to the building of an additional story.
During the purchase agreement process, uproar of concern came from the public regarding the displacement of the nearly 50 Park Place residents that would follow the sale. Despite Bass’ initial plan of have no disruption to services during the construction process, the discovery of underground utilities between the two facilities forced his hand to temporarily close Park Place during Cedarview’s demolition and initial construction phases.
“It causes a lot of concerns,” Bass had said to the county commissioners during a work study session last summer. “Due to the connecting nature of the buildings, it’s been deemed to be an unsafe operation for us to have residents within 20 feet of us during this major operations. It just creates too many opportunities for a crisis with already vulnerable adults.”
Though Bass promised Park Place residents would be welcome back to their same apartments at the same rates upon reopening, family members of the residents asserted that the repetitive relocation of their loved ones would cause too much undue stress. The Steele County Board of Commissioners ultimately approved the final sale of the facilities to Bradford Developments in August 2019 during a meeting that was attended by more than 70 Park Place residents, family members, and staff. Up until the sale, the senior living facility was under management by Koda Living Communities.
While the final decision came to the dismay of the majority of people impacted by the sale, Bass was happy to report that several Park Place residents have already committed to returning to the facility upon the reopening under the name Bridge Water.
“We have had a lot of calls from [residents] and several of them even left items in their building, locked up in their apartments for when they return,” Bass explained. “We could be open as early as May 1 if not sooner depending on when we get the sign off on the construction next door.”
Because the building had to be evacuated for the Cedarview-to-Willow Brook project, Bass said they are taking the opportunity to add a commercial kitchen to the senior living facility, as well as put in new carpet and flooring and give the facility fresh paint.
As far as the Willow Brook construction, Bass said the original plan has shifted some due to complications in pulling the two buildings apart. While it may not be the exact footprint of what was initially presented, he said that in the long run it should only affect minor details of the floor plan.
“I think the biggest things that people should probably know about a cooperative is that it’s independent ownership that is maintenance free,” explained Melissa Nelson, the development and marketing director for Bradford Development. “People who live in cooperatives a generally not needing any type of services, they don’t need meals made for them – they are just very independent.”
Reservations are currently being accepted for the Willow Brook Cooperative Living facility in Owatonna. Nelson stated that she is planning on hosting monthly cooperative information meetings to help get people familiar with the concept and answer any questions they may have.
More information can be found at willowbrookcoopliving.com or by contacting Melissa Nelson at 844-410-8400.