OWATONNA — In a community filled with influential and inspiring women, one woman has been honored for her ability to open doors for other through her self-developed leadership program and deeply rooted dedication.
That is one small piece of what judges had to say about Lisa Hyland, who was named Owatonna Bussiness Women’s 49th Woman of Achievement during Friday night’s ceremony at the Owatonna Country Club. Hyland, the senior vice president and director of human resources at Federated Insurance, was left speechless as her family cried and cheered during when she was chosen from the four finalists to receive the organization’s top award.
“I have to say that your stories and your journeys have truly been inspiring,” Hyland said as she congratulated her fellow nominees Kristin Haberman, Barb Heerema, and Lisa Kern. “I wish I could get to know you. I’m calling you all for lunch.”
Hyland was chosen from the four finalists who live or work in Steele County and exemplify the group’s mission to promote person empowerment, professional development, and political awareness. The finalists were announced at the beginning of the month.
“Kristin Haberman, Barb Heerema, Lisa Hyland, and Lisa Kern are heroes to many people in our community and to the people surrounding them,” said Katie Glaser as she introduced the finalists. “These women didn’t become heroes because of one single event. These women became our heroes by dedicating their lives to their families, companies, careers, and communities. One moment at a time, through volunteering, donating, teaching, mentoring, learning, and inspiring.”
“Their journeys to becoming our heroes began long ago,” she continued. “Tonight is the culmination of years of their hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.”
Hyland has been employed with Federated Insurance for 25 years. Judges wrote that Hyland is “passionate about making work the best possible experience by supporting gender equity and working families as well as preparing millennials to be the next generation of leaders.” In her career, she has launched Lean In Circles for more than 100 women and coordinated the Leadership Development Program for Women, promoting women into greater leadership roles.
Hyland is involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management, and is on the Minnesota State University–Mankato College of Business Advisory Council.
When asked by the Woman of Achievement committee, Hyland said that despite her successful career she would consider her greatest accomplishment to be her six daughters who are “tremendous women and great moms” to her 15 grandchildren, as well as accomplished professionals.
“Appreciate that your career is a long game,” Hyland offered during the judging as advice to a young careerist. “Be patient with yourself and enjoy each season for what it holds.”
“You have opened the doors for so many women and have inspired other women — including your daughters — to be a hero, just like you,” Glaser said as she welcomed Hyland on stage Friday night.
Also recognized during the ceremony on Friday were the 10 2020 scholarship recipients, the largest number of scholarships that Owatonna Business Women has given in a single year. The recipients include Aracely Flores, Amber Friesen, Britt Schultz, Riauna Bishop, Julia Holt, Ruth Livingston, Emma Loveless, Kaitlyn Madole, Baylee Sorensen, and Julie Worke.
The 2020 Young Careerist award recipient was Andi Arnold, the project coordinator for the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition.
The 2020 Lifetime Achievement award recipient was Julianna Skluzacek, the founder and artistic director of the Merlin Players. During Skluzacek’s acceptance speech, she took the opportunity to share an important piece of advice that she would like every young girl to hear.
“When I look around this room at all these amazing women, I see so many leaders,” Skluzacek said. “Where do women learn how to be leaders?”
About a year ago, Skluzacek said she was visiting a friend in Arizona when her goddaughter’s little girl told her that boy in school called her bossy. Skluzacek stated that the world doesn’t call little boys bossy, only little girls, and that it is something that is long overdue to come to an end in our society.
“I sat down on the floor next to her and I said, ‘You tell that little boy that you are not bossy, that you are developing your leadership skills,’” Skluzacek stated. “Here is to all of the great women leaders in this room, and please to all of your bossy daughters and granddaughters, encourage them, show them, lead them."