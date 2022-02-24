The Healing Arts Program at the Owatonna Hospital is about to enter it’s spring exhibition, with new styles of works being shown in the corridors of the buildings first two floors as part of the decade-long collaboration with the hospital and Owatonna Arts Center.
The collaboration came about during the construction of the new hospital. Both hospital staff and Silvan Durben, artistic director at the Arts Center, knew that healing often involves more than just medicine and technology. Art, music, elements of nature and more have shown the ability to contribute to comfort, safety and wellness of individuals during the healing process, according to Durben.
The hospital and the Arts Center aims to invest in an environment that not only provides excellent patient care, but also encourages healing through art, which is why the program was developed.
Wire sculpture
Jenna Hestekin is a returning artist for the spring exhibition, but is bringing a different variety of her work for the next four months. During the winter exhibition, Hestekin displayed her work with scratchboard and stippling. For the spring, she will have wire sculptures on display.
Hestekin is a self-taught artist, whose main passion and inspiration lies with animals.
“They’ve always been an important part of my life,” Hestekin said. “I love the exquisitely fine detail and realism that can be portrayed by using pen and ink and scratchboard, but wire sculpting is unique and special in its own right.”
Despite their appearance, the sculptures are quite heavy and sturdy with tightly wound wire to the core of each piece according to Hestekin. She often uses discarded or broken bits of jewelry, and many other odds and ends, to add details to her sculptures.
“I could make two of the same animal and they wouldn’t be identical, which is what I love about wire sculpting,” Hestekin said. “They’re all unique and that adds a bit to their characters.”
For much of her life, Hestekin has battled with a chronic illness that causes her to be in constant pain and affects her daily life, including her art. However, she feels happiness and healing in creating art although it doesn’t relieve her from the pain caused by her illness she appreciates the fact her skill in creating can be blissful and distracting to her.
Mixed media painting
The second artist coming to the spring exhibition, Patricia Dunn-Walker, knew she had a knack for art as a child when she would sit and draw frequently, picking up painting in high school. Her growing skill inspired her to major in graphic design in college and make art a living.
She worked as a graphic designer for more than 10 years before moving to Rochester with her husband. It was then she decided to switch her focus to making fine art.
“My history in design definitely influences my work. I love letters and shapes and colors, but one thing you get with painting that you don’t get with graphic design is the 3D element and the texture,” Dunn-Walker said.
Dunn-Walker said she gained inspiration from many different places. Once when she and her husband were vacationing in Europe, they found old flyers hanging on lamp posts and cork-boards that she collected and incorporated into her oil paintings.
“I often walk the line between abstract and representational art,” Dunn-Walker said. “I use the posters because I appreciate the shapes of the letters, even though when they’re on the canvas they don’t necessarily spell out anything.”
Dunn-Walker has exhibited her work around southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities in solo and group exhibitions. She was the recipient of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council Legacy grant, creating a body of work focusing on female heroes, and was excited when Durben asked her to be a part of the healing arts program.
“Art belongs everywhere, especially hospitals,” Dunn-Walker said.
Hestekin and Dunn-Walker are two of four artists who will be participating in the spring exhibition at the hospital. Their work, along with Mady Boisen and Tamsin Barlow, will be set up beginning in March and remain on display through June.
Pieces by all artists will be available for purchase by contacting the Owatonna Art Center at 507-451-0533.