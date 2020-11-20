Demand for substitute teachers have increased as more and more teachers have had to quarantine or self isolate. Schools across the region are feeling a staffing strain, forcing many to consider switching to distance learning sooner rather than later.
Just a week ago Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad announced that the district had 42 staff members that were out in quarantine or isolation with seven to ten unfilled positions currently being covered by teachers during their prep periods.
“Our staffing coverage is becoming an emergent piece for us at this point,” Elstad said, prior to the board voting to move into a distance learning model. Staffing issues were among several factors which contributed to the switch.
Many regional districts have dipped into their CARES funding to help pay for extra staffing support including educational assistants and substitutes. Additional funds have gone to purchasing technology for teachers to teach from home. While some teachers are still able to teach from home during quarantine or isolation, others may be too sick to teach, effectively leaving a gap to be filled.
“When we are doing distance learning, if we have a teacher that falls ill that's not able to conduct distance learning, we are repurposing some of our staff from the district to help with that, but we do also hire substitutes for the day to do distance learning,” Elstad said.
Evenso, the district is having difficulty finding substitutes for positions across the district, as the pandemic has required substitutes to weigh their options. Many substitutes are unable to commit to subbing this year because of health concerns, Elstad says. Thus the general pool of fill-ins have decreased.
For those Steele County teachers who are still able to teach from home, a class supervisor, whether it's another teacher, educational assistant, paraprofessional or substitute, is needed to monitor students who are in the classroom. In Medford schools, a para is usually in the classroom monitoring students, according to Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau. Staffing issues are becoming more apparent at Medford schools too.
“It’s proven to be a little more difficult in the elementary, because maybe sometimes the kids are a little more squirrely or there are some classroom management things, it's more than just teaching and listening, there are some management things that come into play,” Ristau said of finding staffing.
Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch agrees it's more difficult to find classroom supervisors and substitutes for elementary level students compared to the older grades. Staloch says teachers who are still able to teach from home do so, pointing to the consistency and continued connections with students this option provides.
“Ideally if we could have our teachers teaching that is the best,” Staloch said.
However, Staloch says the district has been very fortunate to have some people who were able to help out the school system and fill some of those gaps when teachers are unable to teach. He credits those people as one of the big reasons why Blooming Prairie was able to stay in their learning model for so long.
Ristau describes Medford’s substitute and substitutes paraprofessionals situation as “okay,” but also admits that the district has started needing teachers to step up and fill in where needed. Fortunately for both Medford and Owatonna schools, all staff have decided to return to teach this year despite the pandemic.
“Our staff is very committed to moving this forward and persevering through this pandemic,” Elstad said.
Blooming Prairie had one staff member who decided not to return because of COVID-19, which Staloch says is understandable given the situation.
Across the county, superintendents praise teachers’ flexibility and hard work through this year’s ups and downs.
In-person learning won’t be an option for local schools for a while, as some schools have already transitioned to distance learning. By Nov. 30 the three school districts will be in distance learning, many with the goal of returning to their previous model by the second week of Dec.
A look at a neighboring school district in Rice County reveals a similar trend. Faribault School District transitioned all students to distance learning on Thursday, with plans to remain in the model until the end of winter break.
“One of the reasons why we went to distance learning was because we were having a hard time finding substitutes,” Superintendent Todd Sesker said.
Like Steele County schools, Faribault schools have faced an increase in staff shortages in November due to staff getting sick or having to quarantine.
By late October all Faribault elementary schools were distance learning on Wednesdays as a way to give teachers a break from the stress of being in school and as a result of reduced access to substitute teachers.
Originally the district had planned to place just Faribault’s Lincoln Elementary in distance learning for two week, in part because of staffing issues. However, a few days later officials announced a district-wide closure and model switch.
Faribault teachers are teaching from home in quarantine and isolation if they are able to do so, according to Sesker.