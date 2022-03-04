A former Faribault man’s stay in prison has been extended following new convictions for fleeing police, burglary and drug possession in Rice County and drug possession in Steele County.
Benjamin Jacob Hunt, 32, recently was sentenced in four different cases. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge in each case.
Hunt already was serving prison time for five crimes in four different counties.
He received concurrent sentences in the four new cases. The longest of those sentences will keep him in prison until at least 2027.
In that case, filed in May in Steele County, Hunt was involved in a plan to go to Colorado to buy methamphetamine and marijuana. Two accomplices were stopped in Steele County with a quarter-pound of meth and over a third-pound of marijuana, the charges said. Phone messages led investigators to Hunt, who admitted he helped secure funding for the drug purchase.
Hunt pleaded guilty to felony drug possession and was sentenced last month to 111 months in prison, minus time already served.
Hunt also was sentenced last week for three crimes in Rice County.
He received 30 months in prison for breaking into the Ziggy’s gas station in Northfield in February 2020.
He climbed in through a rooftop vent, took three cartons of cigarettes, then broke a glass door to get out, the charges said. He was identified by members of the public after the Northfield Police Department released surveillance images of the burglar.
Hunt also was sentenced to 19 months in prison for fleeing Faribault police officers in July 2020.
He sped away after an officer stopped him and told him he was under arrest on warrants, the charges said. He drove on the wrong side of Seventh Street NW, ran a red light, crashed into a parked car and ran away on foot before he was caught.
Hunt was sentenced to 21 months in prison after he was caught with drugs in his possession in December 2020. An officer observed Hunt had a marijuana joint behind his ear during a traffic stop, charges said. A subsequent search of his pockets found methamphetamine and cocaine.
Hunt is at the Stillwater Correctional Facility. He already was serving time on prior convictions for auto theft and drug possession in Steele County, burglaries in Anoka and Dakota counties, and fleeing police in Goodhue County.
In Minnesota prison sentences are served concurrently, meaning only the longest of multiple sentences is applicable. The final third of the sentence is typically served on supervised release.
Hunt will be eligible for release in February 2027.