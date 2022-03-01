Fourth and fifth grade orchestra students from across the Owatonna School District will be coming together this weekend, along with high school orchestra students, for the first ever districtwide Orchestra Festival.
“A joint concert is a great way to showcase the talent, dedication, perseverance and determination of the orchestra students,” High School Orchestra Instructor Sandra Justice said. “It is also a great way to show how far students can go with orchestra by sticking with it long term and seeing that beginning stage to the high school age group.”
Director of Orchestras for the Middle School and Lincoln Elementary Jennifer Bellefeuille said this will be the elementary school students’ first big ensemble performance. Each grade group unfortunately missed out on the traditional fall and spring concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve never done this before, so it’s new for the students and all of us as directors,” Bellefeuille said. “The majority of the kids are excited, but a handful are pretty nervous because this will be their first time ever performing.”
The overall hope of the directors is to rehearse for a few hours Sunday with the high school students sitting alongside the elementary students to mentor them and offer advice on proper ways to hold the instruments, bows and more.
“Ideally by the time the performance happens, the high school students won’t be next to the elementary kids,” Bellefeuille said. “The high school students will still perform, but we plan to conduct pieces with them playing a separate part or a background role, but we will see how it goes”
More than 160 Owatonna students will be participating in the ensemble performance, 115 of them being fourth and fifth graders from all elementary schools in the district.
The goal of the three orchestra directors involved is to give the elementary students inspiration and show them what they could accomplish if they stick with their instruments by practicing and continuing to learn the art of music, which could benefit them in their academic future and beyond.
There have been several studies conducted over the years on how an early introduction to music can help kids and students in more ways than one. According to the Minnesota Music Educators Association, learning about music is vital to a student’s success and is a core academic subject. Along with the social-emotional learning benefits, as well as improvement of math and literacy skills, studies have shown that children who participate in music are less likely to abuse alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs. The website also mentioned schools with quality music programs have shown higher graduation rates than those that do not.
“We want to highlight the string program in our district and a great way to do it is through this festival,” Bellefeuille said. “We are excited they will be able to showcase their musical gifts.”
The Elementary Orchestra Festival will at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Owatonna High School gymnasium. Several pieces of music will be performed, with a special performance by the Owatonna High School Symphony Orchestra. There is no fee for admission to the concert.