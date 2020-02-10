DODGE CENTER – For half a century, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. has taken great pride in their high standards for reliability and durability with its industry-leading concrete mixers and refuse trucks.
McNeilus — which is an Oshkosh Corporation company and headquartered in Dodge Center — is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. The company began operations in 1970, building concrete batch plants and soon expanded to manufacturing McNeilus-brand concrete mixers. A new venture in a new industry followed with the launch of the first McNeilus refuse collection vehicle in 1991. Then, McNeilus joined the Oshkosh Corporation family of companies known for building premiere severe-duty vehicles across the globe.
“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we’re already looking ahead and working on the next 50 years and beyond,” said Brad Nelson, president of McNeilus and senior vice president of Oshkosh Corporation’s Commercial Segment. “We have a strong foundation and will continue to grow and innovate, while providing what’s best for our customers and helping to shape the industry.”
According to a press release, McNeilus has a strong reputation as a reliable brand with vast expertise in the industries it manufactures products for, along with an unsurpassed support and service network. From the information of McNeilus’ Street Smart Parts and Street Smart Service brands in 2001, the company’s customer support network has expanded to include branch locations and service centers across the country and in Canada. This allows them to provide parts and service options for both OWM and non-McNeilus products, as well as rigorously-trained mobile technicians nationwide and same-day premium parts availability.
The company’s products, services, technology, and manufacturing practices have advanced dramatically, according to the press release.
“The McNeilus brand is synonymous with partnership and known for offering products, services, and technology innovations that provide solutions customers need now and in the future,” the press release stated.
McNeilus will commemorate its 50-year milestone with a yearlong celebration including interactive social media content and other promotions, as well as an employee and community appreciation event in July.
Today, McNeilus employs approximately 1,200 people in Dodge Center and another 300 employees across North America. McNeilus concrete mixers and refuse collection vehicles can be found throughout North America and across the globe from the United Kingdom to southeast Asia to Latin America.