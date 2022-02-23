On the eve before a snowstorm snapped southern Minnesota back into the bitter cold winter, area fire departments tackled two separate fires in the southern part of the county.
Two fires broke out around 4 p.m. Monday, one at a barn near Ellendale and another at a home outside of Blooming Prairie. Mutual aid was requested at both locations, with Owatonna and Geneva fire departments responded to Ellendale, and Claremont Fire Department assisting in Blooming Prairie.
According to Blooming Prairie Fire Chief Dean Naatz, the fire at the 11000 block of 89th Avenue broke out after 4 p.m., with the Fire Department getting the first call around 4:25 p.m. The call took place less than 30 minutes after a large call for mutual aid was aired for the fire in Ellendale at the Demmer Farm.
“When I first got the page, I actually thought it was for mutual aid in Ellendale,” Naatz said. “But then I quickly realized it was for a fire here.”
Naatz said the fire was at a split-level home, and that the homeowner, his family and his dog were all able to escape without injury. The fire is believed to have started in the basement in a wood stove, Naatz said, and it managed to get through the wall and first alert a passerby outside.
“The [homeowner] noticed some smoke, and when he went outside to check on it a passerby was already trying to put the fire out on the south side of the home by throwing snow on it,” Naatz said. “The homeowner ran back inside and grabbed a small extinguisher, and I believe it was another passerby who made the actual call to 911.”
Naatz said when firefighters arrived on scene there was already a lot of smoke and fire in the south half of the basement. He said the fire was able to get into the wall and into the “drop ceiling” of the house, which allowed it to spread into the first floor of the home.
“Everything went very well with knocking the fire down and overhauling it,” Naatz said. “We were able to get inside within 40 minutes and then we were basically pulling the ceiling out. Our total time from being paged to clean up was probably about four hours.”
According to Naatz, four hours for this type of structure fire could be considered “typical,” and Claremont Fire Department was able to provide mutual aid with water and manpower. There were also no unforseen or critical obstacles the firefighters had to overcome, with the exception of the wind coming in the direction of the only safe entry into the home.
“We try to stay out of the smoke the best we can, but we had to make entry going against the wind and the smoke coming out,” said Naatz. “That was the easiest and safest way to get into the basement.”
Whether or not the property is being considered a total loss is up to the insurance company, Naatz said, but in his experience he would not be surprised if this home was considered one.
“I won’t tell too many people if it’s a total loss of not, because each insurance company is different, but knowing what the construction of the house is, that’s a really good possibility,” Naatz said. “I believe that house was a manufactured home back in the day, so there are some steel beams in the basement that were compromised because of the heat … There were also no doors shut, do there is smoke damage throughout the first floor.”
Blooming Prairie Ambulance and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
The fire in Ellendale took place in a cattle barn. The Ellendale Fire Department did not return calls for comment before the publishing of this article.