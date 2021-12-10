When someone volunteers to be a “Big” for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, they are asked to commit to at least one year. Linda Coleman, enrollment and matching specialist for BBBS, said the average match length she sees is more than three years.
But what is the science behind the match? How does the nonprofit know how to connect a Big and Little that will expand beyond that first year?
Coleman said it's simple and complicated at the same time. When a volunteer comes forward, Coleman schedules a day and time to interview the prospective Big and fill out paperwork. Following the completion of this step and checking references, a background check and confirming valid car insurance, she gets to work making the match.
During the interview process, Coleman said she digs deep into the interests, hobbies, desires, and wants of the potential Bigs, Littles, and the Littles' parents.
“Based on what all three say, I can figure out who could be paired together,” Coleman said. “Making the match is a little bit of everything from my memory of personalities, entering information into a computer spreadsheet, checking boxes and looking at criteria.”
Coleman does her due diligence in figuring out the preferences of everyone involved, which is why she said many of the matches she makes extend well past the initial one-year commitment. She said the minimal matches that don’t end up working out are generally due to a move or job change rather than a personality conflict.
“Very few matches don’t work out,” Coleman said. “It makes me happy when matches work and last for many years, because it shows we are really doing our jobs and doing it right.”
Individuals aren’t the only ones who can volunteer to be a Big. Coleman said they’re always looking for couples or families to volunteer as well. After the match has been made, a Match Specialist is readily available to the Bigs and Littles for any questions or concerns that may pop up at any given time. Because sometimes first meetings can be a little uncomfortable, BBBS always facilitates the first meeting between the Big and the Little to help break the ice and allow everyone to get to know each other.
The power of a successful match
Ane Mentz experienced a bit of a unique situation when she and her family became Bigs. When her daughter was in high school, she participated in the in-school program as a Big. When she graduated, she said she had such a great relationship with her Little that she wanted to continue that relationship and asked her parents if they’d volunteer for the program.
“Our daughter’s Little became our Little,” Mentz laughed. “I’m very grateful for the conversation our daughter had with us to get involved. She pushed us into it and we don’t have an end date for this. It's so fun and rewarding. I would recommend it to anyone.”
Jason Mayer and his wife have been Bigs to their Little for more than a year. They were looking for an opportunity to help mentor someone who was looking for guidance, support and a new friend.
Mayer said it was clear that there is a lot of work and dedication put into the matching process to ensure a great fit for both Bigs and Littles.
“The relationship with our little was great from the start,” Mayer said. “Our interests and personalities mesh well and we fully intend to continue being Bigs. We plan activities together like cooking and our Little really enjoys playing with our dog, so we all go to the park often to play fetch and it's been a really great experience for all of us.”
Coleman said the number one question she gets from Bigs and Littles is “When will we get matched?” Unfortunately, she never has an accurate answer; it could be days, weeks or months.
“There’s people and kids of all different ages, backgrounds and situations waiting to be matched,” Coleman said. “We have high standards for our matches and serve four counties and are lacking volunteers, so it takes time.”
Coleman said that those who are wondering when the right time is to volunteer — the time is now. Volunteers are asked to commit to two visits with their Littles a month for at least one year.
“The best holiday gift you can give to a child is your time,” Coleman said. “To be a Big is a great way to connect with kids who have been waiting for a long time and for those who have a goal of becoming a mentor.”
Big Brother Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota offers several programs in the community and in a school setting for Bigs and Littles. They are still in need of 21 volunteers for the REACH program at the Owatonna Middle School.
For all programs offered in Steele, Dodge, Rice and Waseca counties, 307 youths enrolled are waiting to be matched.
If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information you can apply on their website at http://www.bbbsofsouthernmn.org or call 507-451-5922