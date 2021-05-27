The Owatonna School Board physically opened their doors to the public last week for the first time in a while. A group of people made their way into the boardroom, filling the newly stationed chairs for residents.
Among those seated in the public section were a group of accomplished Owatonna students and their parents. Four high school students were recognized by Superintendent Jeff Elstad for their recent advancement to the state speech competition. Another group of four students were congratulated by Elstad and the board on earning music awards.
Students Elise Egbert, Samuel Buegler, Audrey Franklin and Zach Liebl have earned music awards. Julia Christenson, Megan Copeland, Jackson Hemann and Fardouza Farah advanced to the state speech competition back in late April. The students were acknowledged during the school board’s Mission Moment, a monthly opportunity to highlight inspiring work from district staff and students.
Three of the four music award winners attended Monday’s meeting. Upon inviting the three students up to the table, Elstad noted the importance of incorporating music and fine arts into a well-rounded education. Recently the Owatonna band, orchestra and choir have held in person concerts, a significant advancement after the pandemic canceled most live performances.
The John Philip Sousa award is typically given by the high school band director to a single student each year, however a tie led to both Egbert and Buegler receiving the honor. Egbert plays French horn and trumpet and Buegler plays percussion. Both plan to continue playing after high school, Buegler is planning to minor in music during college.
“This award recognizes superior musicianship, dependability, loyalty and cooperation,” Elstad said.
The National School Orchestra award is the counterpart to the Sousa award and it’s the highest honor that can be given to a member of a high school orchestra. It recognizes excellence in playing and contributions to the ensemble. This year's award winner was Franklin, a violin player.
The Choir Director’s award honors outstanding members of the junior or senior high school chorus. The award was given to Liebl.
“We're just so grateful to have such young budding musicians. I just hope that you continue to expand your music as you move forward because it's kind of that love that you establish that just goes on for life. I hope all of you have plans, if it's not at the collegiate level, that you're performing with chamber groups, community groups because they need to hear you and hear you play your instruments, that's for sure, or sing,” Elstad said, before further congratulating the students.